Banners asking Kashmiris to leave UP come up in Meerut

Published Apr 21, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 10:41 am IST
The banners have been put up by a little-known outfit, Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena.
UP Navnirman Sena chief Amit Jani said that they have put up these banners and hoardings along the Partapur bypass outside the colleges where Kashmiri students study. (Photo: Twitter)
 UP Navnirman Sena chief Amit Jani said that they have put up these banners and hoardings along the Partapur bypass outside the colleges where Kashmiri students study. (Photo: Twitter)

Meerut: Banners calling for boycott of Kashmiris and asking people from the Valley to leave Uttar Pradesh have come up in the district in the wake of incidents of stone-pelting on security forces in Kashmir.

The banners have been put up by a little-known outfit, Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena. Its chief Amit Jani said that they have put up these banners and hoardings along the Partapur bypass outside the colleges where Kashmiri students study.

Police said that action will be taken against those putting up such hoardings.

But the outfit said it is only the first step and it will launch a "halla bol" campaign from April 30 to "banish" the Kashmiris who do not leave the state on their own.

Following the incident, Home Minister Rajnath Singh asked all states to ensure safety of Kashmiris.

A video clip of some youths assaulting soldiers on their way to poll duty in Kralpora area in central Kashmir's Budgam district had gone viral on social media recently, drawing nationwide outrage.

Tags: meerut news, meerut banners, stone-pelting, kashmiris to leave up, amit jani
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

