AP: 20 dead, 15 critical as truck runs over protesters, cops in Chittoor

The victims were staging a protest before the police station demanding action against illegal transportation of sand from their areas, when the mishap took place. (Photo: Representational Image)

Nellore: In one of the worst accidents ever in the Rayalaseema region, 20 persons were killed and 15 others critically injured when a lorry ran over them at Yerpedu in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened after the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle near a police station.

According to Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayalakshmi, while some of the victims were crushed to death under the wheels of the lorry, 14 were electrocuted and suffered burns due to a fire ignited by a short-circuit as the vehicle hit an electrical pole.

Most of the victims belonged to the nearby Munagalapalem village. They were staging a protest before the police station demanding action against illegal transportation of sand from their areas, when the mishap took place.

Additionally, a reporter from a vernacular daily had his legs crushed in the accident, and his condition stated to be critical. The Chief Inspector and Sub Inspector of the police station also suffered injuries.

The accident scene was a ghastly sight, with bodies and vehicles hit by the lorry strewn around. The injured have been rushed to Ruiya Hospital in Tirupati for treatment.