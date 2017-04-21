Nation, Current Affairs

AP: 20 dead, 15 critical as truck runs over protesters, cops in Chittoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 5:17 pm IST
The accident scene was a ghastly sight, with bodies and vehicles hit by the lorry strewn around.
The victims were staging a protest before the police station demanding action against illegal transportation of sand from their areas, when the mishap took place. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The victims were staging a protest before the police station demanding action against illegal transportation of sand from their areas, when the mishap took place. (Photo: Representational Image)

Nellore: In one of the worst accidents ever in the Rayalaseema region, 20 persons were killed and 15 others critically injured when a lorry ran over them at Yerpedu in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened after the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle near a police station.

According to Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayalakshmi, while some of the victims were crushed to death under the wheels of the lorry, 14 were electrocuted and suffered burns due to a fire ignited by a short-circuit as the vehicle hit an electrical pole.

Most of the victims belonged to the nearby Munagalapalem village. They were staging a protest before the police station demanding action against illegal transportation of sand from their areas, when the mishap took place.

Additionally, a reporter from a vernacular daily had his legs crushed in the accident, and his condition stated to be critical.  The Chief Inspector and Sub Inspector of the police station also suffered injuries.

The accident scene was a ghastly sight, with bodies and vehicles hit by the lorry strewn around. The injured have been rushed to Ruiya Hospital in Tirupati for treatment.

Tags: chittoor accident, rayalaseema accident, lorry kills people, yerpedu accident
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Chittoor

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Soha Ali Khan is pregnant, confirms hubby Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Khemmu.
 

Erectile dysfunction drug can cut death risk in heart attack survivors

The drug is good for prognosis (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Maharashtra: Official marries after making village open-defecation-free

Kishore was inspired by `Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', said district information officer Kiran Moghe. (Photo: File)
 

Sara Ali Khan fails look test for Thugs of Hindostan, gets rejected by Aditya Chopra?

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Chopra.
 

Nokia 9 “leak” sketches conceptualised into reality

The phone is shown featuring a glass body with dual-rear camera lens and a bezel-less display.
 

Watch: Loud sex sounds stop pro tennis match in Florida

Spectators laughed along, particularly when the sounds grew even louder as player Frances Tiafoe readied a serve. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SEBI court quashes non-bailable warrant against Sahara chief

Earlier, the apex court had refused to hear a fresh plea of Sahara Group seeking more time to deposit Rs. 5000 crore (approx.) with the SEBI. (Photo: File)

HC: PIL to save Hindu women from 'triple talaq' plight dismissed

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by advocate Vijay Kumar Shukla had highlighted the plight of Hindu women affected by triple talaq. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi: SC to examine plea on FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav

The Supreme Court on Friday will examine a plea against Tej Pratap Yadav, whose photograph was published in media with an alleged sharp shooter close to Mohammad Shahabuddin. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi court gives 7-yr jail term to 2 men for raising funds, recruiting for ISIS

Representational image (Photo: File)

Man held for posting ‘objectionable content’ against AP CM, his son

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham