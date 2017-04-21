Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK merger: Palanisamy forms 7-member panel to hold talks with OPS

PTI/ANI
Published Apr 21, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 21, 2017, 3:14 pm IST
Panneerselvam camp had on Thursday demanded that the Palanisamy faction expel Sasikala and Dhinakaran from AIADMK.
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisamy (left) and AIADMK rebel faction leader O Panneerselvam (right). (Photo: File)
 Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisamy (left) and AIADMK rebel faction leader O Panneerselvam (right). (Photo: File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy on Friday formed a 7-member committee to hold talks with rebel AIADMK faction leader O Panneerselvam.

The committee will be headed by Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithiyalingam, and includes ministers C Sreenivasan, KA Sengottaiyan and D Jayakumar among others, said ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the AIADMK Amma faction went into a huddle under Palanisamy, a day after the O Panneerselvam camp set formal removal of party General Secretary VK Sasikala and her deputy TTV Dhinakaran as conditions for merger talks.

Palanisamy was joined by his cabinet colleagues D Jayakumar, C Shanmugham, SP Velumani and R Vaithilingam among others at party headquarters for the meeting.

Hardening its stance for merger talks, the Panneerselvam camp had on Thursday demanded that the faction led by Palanisamy formally expel Sasikala and Dhinakaran besides about 30 other members of their family from the party.

Following the cabinet's revolt against him early this week, Dhinakaran had said he was "stepping aside" in the interest of the party.

A top leader in the Panneerselvam camp, KP Munusamy, had on Thursday said the first demand was getting the resignation of Sasikala and Dinakaran and later their formal expulsion along with 30 other members of their family.

The Panneerselvam camp has also sought a CBI probe into the circumstances leading to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's death on December 5 last year.

The OPS camp further alleged that Palanisamy is devising new ways to prevent the merger from taking place.

"Current Chief Minister Palaniswami, who was appointed at the mercy of Sasikala, is not acting as the AIADMK Chief Minister rather he is acting as the Chief Minister of Sasikala and her family," he said.

In response, the E Palanisamy-led faction on Thursday said that the former should first take its complaint regarding symbol issue back.

"Their camp went to EC first on the symbol issue, let them take back their complaint first,"  Vaithilingam told the media in Chennai.

Regarding the second demand of probing late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death, Vaithilingam said the demand for the same is under the court's consideration, adding the government will follow the order.

Tags: panneerselvam, e palanisamy, aiadmk merger, sasikala, dinakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

OPS talks tough, wants Dhinakaran, Sasikala to resign to start merger talks

Responding to OPS faction's demands, AIADMK (Amma), led by EPS, said it is ready for talks and has no conditions.
20 Apr 2017 4:20 PM
O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palanisamy. (Photos: PTI)

First withdraw symbol complaint: EPS camp responds to OPS demands

Panneerselvam faction had earlier today demanded expulsion of VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran for merger talks to begin.
20 Apr 2017 9:01 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sara Ali Khan fails look test for Thugs of Hindostan, gets rejected by Aditya Chopra?

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Chopra.
 

Nokia 9 “leak” sketches conceptualised into reality

The phone is shown featuring a glass body with dual-rear camera lens and a bezel-less display.
 

Watch: Loud sex sounds stop pro tennis match in Florida

Spectators laughed along, particularly when the sounds grew even louder as player Frances Tiafoe readied a serve. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Sathyaraj apologises for anti-Kannadiga comments ahead of Baahubali 2 release

'Baahubali :The Conclusion' is slated to release on April 28.
 

Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli abused Ishan Kishan?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India skipper Virat Kohli had a go at young Ishan Kishan during Bengaluru side’s game against Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions. (Photo: BCCI / Screengrab)
 

‘Kangana clearly learned those 12 lines and came,’ says Karan over her nepotism note

Karan Johar with Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MCD polls: Delhi HC dismisses plea for use of VVPAT with EVMs

The state election commission in court clearly said the present EVM machines are completely safe/ non- hackable. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

AIADMK symbol: EPS, OPS factions asked to submit papers till June 16

Dinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party. (Photo: File)

Can't pass an order on reclaiming Kohinoor: SC

The Kohinoor diamond. (Photo: File/AFP)

EPS faction goes into huddle after OPS camp demands Sasikala's expulsion

The Panneerselvam camp had on Thursday demanded that the faction led by Palaniswami formally expel Sasikala and Dinakaran from the party. (Photo: PTI)

Reach out to people, bring positive change in their lives: Modi to babus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham