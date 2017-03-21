Nation, Current Affairs

UP government has 20 ministers with criminal cases: report

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 4:42 pm IST
As for wealth, 35 UP ministers are 'crorepatis', while Punjab has nine.
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate winning seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in, Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate winning seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in, Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The new Uttar Pradesh government has 20 ministers with criminal cases against them, while Punjab has two, says a report. As for wealth, 35 UP ministers are 'crorepatis', while Punjab has nine.

UP Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 44 out of 47 ministers from the state assembly.

Three ministers namely Dinesh Sharma, Swatantra Dev Singh and Mohsin Raza have not been analysed due to unavailability of data. Dinesh Sharma is a mayor whereas the other two are not currently members of either any house, UP state assembly or legislative council.

"Out of the 44 ministers, 35 (80 per cent) are crorepatis. The average assets of 44 ministers is Rs 5.34 crore," Delhi-based ADR said in a report released today.

Besides, it said, 20 (45 per cent) ministers have declared criminal cases against them.

It listed the charges against them that included robbery, theft, forgery and voluntarily causing hurt.

The minister with the highest declared total assets is Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi from Allahabad South constituency with assets worth Rs 57.11 crore, it said.

Chief Minister Adityanath has total assets worth over Rs 71 lakh, while deputy CM Keshav Prasad has total assets of over Rs 9 crore, the report added.

A total of 28 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi (Rs 26.02 crore).

On education details, it said, a total of seven (16 per cent) ministers have declared their qualification to be between 10th and 12th pass, while 37 (84 pc) are graduates or have higher degrees.

A total of 18 (41 pc) ministers have declared their age to be between 25-50 years, while 26 (59 pc) between 51-80 years. Out of 44 ministers, only five are women.

On Punjab, ADR said out of the 10 ministers, nine (90 pc) are crorepatis. "The average assets of 10 ministers is Rs 34.54 crore. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Rana Gurjit Singh from Kapurthala constituency with assets worth Rs 169.89 crore," it said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has total assets worth over Rs 48 crore, the report showed.

A total of eight ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Rana Gurjit Singh (Rs 81.71 crore).

As per the report, a total of 6 (60 pc) ministers are graduates or have higher degrees, while four have qualification between 10th pass and 12th pass.

All 10 ministers have declared their age to be between 50-75 years. Of these, only two are women.

In Uttarakhand, out of the 10 ministers, eight (80 pc) are crorepatis, ADR said in a separate report. "The average assets of 10 ministers is Rs 10.90 crore. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal constituency with assets worth Rs 80.25 crore," it added.

A total of 6 ministers have declared liabilities and the minister with the highest liabilities is Subodh Uniyal of Narendranagar constituency (Rs 1.03 crore).

There are four ministers who have declared criminal cases against them.

A total of nine (90 pc) ministers are graduates or have higher degrees, the report showed.

On ministers age it said, a total of five (50 pc) ministers have declared their age to be between 35-55 years, while another five (50 pc) between 56-75 years. Out of the 10 ministers, only one is a woman.

In Manipur, out of nine ministers, 6 (67 pc) are crorepatis. "The average assets of nine ministers is Rs 1.26 crore. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Yumnam Joykumar from Imphal West constituency (Rs 2.29 crore)," the report by ADR said.

A total of nine ministers have declared liabilities and the minister with the highest liabilities is Nongthombam Biren of Heingang constituency (Rs 47.97 lakh).

There are no ministers who have declared criminal cases against them, the report said.

A total of seven (78 pc) ministers are graduates or have higher degrees, while two have qualification between 10th pass and 12th pass.

All the nine ministers have declared their age to be between 40-65 years.

Tags: ministers, criminal cases, wealth
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Ghanian footballer thanks his ‘wife and girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Mohammed Anas later clarified that he was referring to his two daughters, when he thanked his
 

Afghan IPL debutant Rashid Khan to pick Yuvraj Singh’s brains at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and accurate quicker ones, Rashid Khan, who is among the many die-hard Bollywood fans in Afghanistan, has modelled himself on Pakistan star Shahid Afridi and favourite Indian player is none other than MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara pips Virat Kohli to become highest-ranked Indian batsmen in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara has reason to celebrate as his knock of 202 has helped him gain four slots to reach a career-best second ranking with 861 points. (Photo: AP)
 

Afterglow and thrill from sex lasts for more than 2 days: study

There is a natural cycle that causes this (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ravindra Jadeja topples R Ashwin to be world no 1 bowler in ICC Test cricket rankings

Ravindra Jadeja toppled Ravichandran Ashwin to become world number one bowler in Test cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel named captains for Deodhar Trophy, Harbhajan in the mix

While wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel will lead India Red, Rohit Sharma will captain the India Blue side in Deodhar Trophy. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As Adityanath takes charge, temple town Gorakhpur brims with excitement

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath arrives at Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Babri Masjid demolition case is about title: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Prashant Kishor gets praise from Congress for Punjab win

Prashant Kishor

With poem on 'trishul, Yogi', poet 'hurts Hindu sentiments', police complaint filed

Poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay. (Photo: Facebook/Srijato Bandyopadhyay)

‘Slip of tongue’: Chandrababu Naidu clarifies remark on corruption in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham