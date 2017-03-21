Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana cabinet to clear ST quota hike bill today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2017, 4:15 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 4:15 am IST
The Cabinet is also expected to approve a Bill on Special Development Fund for welfare of SCs and STs replacing the SC, ST Sub-Plan.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of the state Cabinet on Tuesday at Pragati Bhavan to approve the Bill for enhancement of 12 per cent reservations for STs from the existing 6 per cent.

The Cabinet is also expected to approve a Bill on Special Development Fund for welfare of SCs and STs replacing the SC, ST Sub-Plan.

After Cabinet approval, the two Bills will be tabled in Assembly and Legislative Council for passage.

However the report on enhancement of Muslim reservations is still under preparation by the BC panel.

Tags: cm k. chandrasekhar rao, st quota hike bill
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

