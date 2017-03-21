‘Slip of tongue’: Chandrababu Naidu clarifies remark on corruption in AP

Nation, Current Affairs

Naidu clarified in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly that the state was number one in ‘eliminating’ corruption.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said it was a "slip of tongue" when he made a remark on corruption in the Assembly yesterday.

He clarified in the House today that the state was number one in "eliminating" corruption.

He even challenged the opposition YSR Congress for a debate on corruption. "I actually wanted to tell the state is top in the country in eliminating corruption and in development. But, due to a slip of tongue, I said AP ranked first in the country in corruption as well as development," the Chief Minister said in the Assembly today.

He requested Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao to correct his statement in the House records.

"I have not seen such a bankrupt party like YSR Congress in my 40-year-long political career. I am a human and I too get irritated and frustrated, and even angered, though I am controlling myself to the maximum," he said.

"Yesterday, in one such moment, I had mistakenly made a statement on the corruption issue. I actually wanted to say we are ranked number one in eliminating corruption in the country," Chandrababu said.

Accordingly, the Speaker said he would get the record corrected.

Meanwhile, the YSRC MLAs, who surrounded the Speaker's podium, raised slogans saying "Chandrababu is number one in corruption."

The Chief Minister warned that their "rowdyism will not be tolerated." Chandrababu said the government is ready for a debate on corruption.

"We are ready. You please ask the opposition if it is ready for a debate," the Chief Minister told the Speaker. However, the YSRC legislators kept on raising slogans in the House.

The din later subsided after the Speaker assured them that their MLA Buggana Rajendranath Reddy would be allowed to conclude his speech on the Budget.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, corruption, ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

