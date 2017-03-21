Nation, Current Affairs

Ram Temple dispute issue of religion, sentiment, resolve outside court: SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 21, 2017, 11:04 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 12:01 pm IST
The apex court, however, said that it would intervene if the negotiations fail, and will appoint a mediator for resolution.
The bricks brought over from all over India for constructing the Ram temple (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday advised the concerned parties in Ram Temple dispute case to resolve the matter outside the court after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sought an urgent hearing on the matter.

Swamy sought an urgent hearing on Ayodhya dispute on the claims that “it is a sensitive matter”. He mentioned to the apex court that the case is pending since last six years.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar in response asked him to mention matter on or before March 31, while advising Swamy “to sort out issue through negotiations that would be agreed upon by all petitioners and respondents.

The apex court, however, said that it would intervene if the negotiations fail and appoint a mediator for resolution.

"We have been ready from the start for the construction of both Mandir and Masjid at the site, but the Masjid should be constructed across the river," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, who is a petitioner in the case, told the media after the hearing.

The apex court is also hearing the appeals challenging a 2010 Allahabad High Court's decision fixing the exact birth place of Lord Ram at the disputed Ayodhya site.

A three-judge Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had in September 2010 given a unanimous decision that Lord Ram was born under the central dome of the makeshift temple and Hindus have the right to worship there.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the High Court's decision soon after. The case has remained in limbo ever since.

In his petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, Swamy contended that the pendency of the appeals in the Supreme Court has restricted his fundamental right to worship and enjoy dignity of life under the Constitution.

Swamy had earlier claimed that work on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya could start before the end of this year and expressed confidence that the apex court's verdict would pave the way for construction of the temple.

