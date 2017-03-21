Nation, Current Affairs

Power struggle in UP govt over portfolios, Yogi in Parliament to meet Modi

All 47 ministers in the UP government are to be allocated portfolios after consultations with Modi and Amit Shah.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath returns after he was elected leader of the BJP Uttar Pradesh state legislature party in Lucknow on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi/Lucknow: A power tussle has emerged in the Uttar Pradesh government on Day 2 of its tenure, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya both intent on taking the Home portfolio.

Meanwhile, the other Deputy CM, Dinesh Singh, wants the Finance portfolio, NDTV reports said.

To resolve the crisis, Adityanath has reached Parliament in Delhi and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh today. He will also call upon President Pranab Mukherjee.

Adityanath is expected to also hold key ministries like education and health, said the report.

All 47 ministers in the UP government are to be allocated portfolios after consultations with Modi and Shah, said the report.

Controversial Hindutva icon Adityanath was sworn in as the 21st CM of UP on Sunday, leading to condemnation of BJP by Opposition parties.

The BJP won a massive 312 out of 403 seats in the just-held UP elections, while its allies won 13 seats.

