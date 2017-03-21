Nation, Current Affairs

‘Make Rahul famous for losing 27 elections’, student tells Guinness Book

ANI
Published Mar 21, 2017, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 3:46 pm IST
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): Asserting that he has approached the Guinness Book of World Records for making Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi internationally famous, engineering student Vishal Diwan on Tuesday said that his form has been accepted, adding he is looking forward to a reply from the US-based record book.

"Ever since Rahul Gandhi became the vice-president of the Congress Party, the grand old party has lost 27 elections... He has no recognition apart from the fact that he is a part of the Gandhi family. So this endeavour of mine is intended to fetch some fame for him on the international platform. My form has been accepted. Rest there is a procedure to follow, which will be done as soon as they contact me," said Diwan.

Diwan, who is an engineering student from Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, has approached the Guinness Book of World Records and requested to enlist Gandhi's name for losing as many as 27 elections in the country.

Diwan believes the Congress Party's losing spree in last five years is a result of Gandhi's active participation in election campaigning and media interactions.

However, the Guinness Book of World Records has not confirmed whether it will approve such a request or not.

