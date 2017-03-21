Nation, Current Affairs

In Lok Sabha, Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Rahul-Akhilesh alliance in UP

ANI
Published Mar 21, 2017, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
The BJP leader asserted that Uttar Pradesh would be transformed into a state free from anarchy, corruption and goondaism.
BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, saying that he coming in between them could be one of the reasons for their defeat in the recently held assembly elections.

Delivering his maiden speech in the Parliament two days after taking over as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Adityanath jocularly said that he is an year elder to the Samajwadi Party chief and a year younger to the Congress vice-president, symbolically suggesting 'how he came between the duo' and led to their failure.

"I am a year younger to Rahul and an year elder to Akhilesh. Me coming in between them could be one of the reasons for the loss," Adityanath said.

The BJP leader asserted that Uttar Pradesh would be transformed into a state free from anarchy, corruption and goondaism.

"We will work for all sections of the society and will work towards the development of every region," he said.

A major part of Adityanath's speech was dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the former lavished praise on the latter's leadership skills and how he has set an example in the world.

"Uttar Pradesh will emerge as Prime Minister Modi's state of dreams. It will be the best state in the country," he said.

Earlier today, Adityanath met President Pranab Mukherjee, the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

Tags: yogi adityanath, rahul gandhi, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT
