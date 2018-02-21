No action against Priya Prakash Varrier till further notice, says SC

Supreme Court also restrained states from registering any further FIR in matter related to actor Priya Prakash Varrier and 'Oru Adaar Love' director, Omar Lulu. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, has stayed criminal proceedings against actor Priya Prakash Varrier and the makers of Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love'.

The apex court also directed that no action should be taken against Priya Prakash Varrier and 'Oru Adaar Love' director, Omar Lulu, till further order.

The top court also restrained states from registering any further FIR in matter related to Priya Varrier and the Malayalam film director.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice based on the plea filed by Priya Varrier and Omar Lulu, seeking quashing of four complaints and an FIR registered against them for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud heard the plea on a mention made by counsel Harris Beeran pleading for early hearing.

'Manikya Malaraya Poovi', the song that went viral after Priya Varrier's wink, has been misunderstood by people outside Kerala (Non-Malayalam speakers), as it is being wrongly translated/ interpreted and taken out of context, which is leading to the registration of multiple criminal cases against the petitioners in Maharashtra and Telangana.

According to Priya Varrier's lawyer Harris Beeran, there have been no complaints against the song in Kerala, but an FIR was filed in Andhra Pradesh and four complaints have been lodged in Maharashtra.