TRS leaders lash out Congress over criticism of K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The TRS on Monday lashed out at AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh and other Congress leaders for “uncalled for” criticism of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the state government.

The party also attacked TJAC chairman Prof. M. Kodandaram, accusing him of trying to whip up emotions among the youth and create disturbance in the name of rally against unemployment.

Irrigation minister T Harish Rao, TRS MPs K. Kavitha and Malla Reddy, MLCs Palla Rajeswar Reddy, B. Venkateshwarulu and others targeted Congress and TJAC.

“Since the past fortnight, TJAC chairman Prof. Kodandaram, in the name of “unemployment rally” for youth is trying to whip up emotions and create disturbances. He is telling lies and spreading falsehoods. Anti-Telangana forces are behind him,” Mr Rajeshwar Reddy alleged. Mr Harish Rao said Congress leaders were unable to understand what development is and are indulging in criticism.

“We are doing everything to help farmers in distress. We have purchased nine lakh quintals of red gram. People laugh at Digvijay Singh’s comments,” he said.

The TRS MLC called Mr Digvijay Singh a “faded leader” and recalled he had once patted TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao and was now criticising him.

“Former Union minister Jaipal Reddy too has stooped to uncalled for criticism of TRS government. If they continue to level these kinds of allegations, they will not even get Opposition status in next polls,” mr Venkateswarulu said.