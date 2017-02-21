Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: BSF foils infiltration bid in Rajouri, kills 1 terrorist

ANI
Published Feb 21, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 9:27 am IST
The BSF 163 Battalion gunned down the terrorist in Keri Sector of Rajouri in the gunbattle that ensued between both sides.
Earlier this month, a 20-metre tunnel dug from Pakistan to help terrorists infiltrate into India was found by the BSF near the International Border. (Photo: Representational Image)
Srinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday morning gunned down a terrorist in an attempt to foil an infiltration bid in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

However, two terrorists managed to flee the spot amid the hail of gunfire.

Earlier this month, a 20-metre tunnel dug from Pakistan to help terrorists infiltrate into India was found by the BSF near the International Border.

The tunnel was discovered during searches at the Ramgarh sector in Sambha. 

Karunanidhi recovering, undergoing speech therapy: MK Stalin

DMK working president MK Stalin addressing a press conference. (Photo: PTI)

BMC polls begin in Mumbai, all eyes on tussle between BJP, Shiv Sena

Dubbed as a

Telangana rejects Rs 8,000-crore power subsidy plea

Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission has given February 23 as the deadline to file the new tariff proposals.

Cash crunch bites ATMs in Hyderabad again

atm cash crunch

Rail underpass work splits Horamavu road, biz suffers

rail underpass
