Hold Tamil Nadu civic polls before May 14: Madras HC to state EC

ANI
Published Feb 21, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
The state civic poll was earlier scheduled to be conducted in two phases - October 17 and October 19.
 Justice N Kirubakaran set aside an election notification issued by the SEC on September 26, 2016 citing non compliance with the Tamil Nadu Panchayat (Election) Rules, 1995. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold local body elections before May 14.

A Bench of Justices Nooty Ramamohana Rao and S.M. Subramaniam directed the state poll panel to conduct civic polls.

The state civic poll was scheduled to be conducted in two phases - October 17 and October 19.

However Justice N Kirubakaran set aside an election notification issued by the SEC on September 26, 2016 citing non compliance with the Tamil Nadu Panchayat (Election) Rules, 1995 with regard to delimitation of constituencies and reservation of seats for women.

Justice Kirubakaran had later directed the poll panel to issue fresh notifications and complete the election process by December 31, 2016.

Tags: madras hc, state election commission, tamil nadu civic polls
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

