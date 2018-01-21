search on deccanchronicle.com
Six-year-old girl dies after being run over by school bus in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jan 21, 2018, 2:31 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2018, 2:35 am IST
Hyderabad: A six-year-old Class I student fell off her school bus and fatally came under its wheels on Saturday at Vanasthalipuram because of the driver’s negligence.

Anjali, was sitting in the second seat in the bus that belonged to Prashanti Vidyanikethan. Driver Narasimha had kept the doors open. Vanasthalipuram Inspector S. Murali Krishna said, “The driver slowed down the vehicle at a speed-breaker and accelerated immediately afterwards, causing Anjali to slip and fall out. The rear tyre of the vehicle went over her head and she died on the spot,” he said.

 

Tags: vanasthalipuram, school bus, speed-breakers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


