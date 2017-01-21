 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes charge; sworn in as 45th US President
 
Vijay Goel’s hijab tweet for Zaira Wasim backfires

Published Jan 21, 2017, 2:22 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 2:49 am IST
The areas surrounding Jamia Masjid, north-western Sopore and parts of the Valley saw protests during a shutdown called by separatists.
Protesters shout slogans as they clash with security forces during a protest in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: AP)
SRINAGAR: The controversy surrounding Dangal’s teen star from Kashmir, Zaira Wasim, refuses to die down.

On Friday, a group of youth outside Srinagar’s Grand Mosque were seen carrying posters with a photograph showing Zaira with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that carried the slogan: “Justice with you is to kill you”.

Another read, “Dear Zaira, we don’t disrespect you… but the pride and role model of Kashmir is sister Insha”. Insha Malik is a 14-year-old girl from Shopian who was blinded by pellets during last year’s Kashmir unrest.

The areas surrounding Jamia Masjid, north-western Sopore and parts of the Valley saw protests during a shutdown called by separatists Friday.

Earlier during the day, Zaira took on Union sports minister Vijay Goel after he sought to draw comparison between a burkha-clad woman’s painting and her. She said she should not be connected with such a “discourteous depiction”. Goel in a tweet had said, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim. Our girls are breaking out from cages and moving ahead. More power to our daughters!”

Zaira, 16, replied, “@VijayGoelBJP Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction”.

Tags: chief minister mehbooba mufti, zaira wasim
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

