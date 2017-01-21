Jallikattu ordinance gets governor's nod, bull-taming sport to return to TN

Chennai: Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, on Saturday gave his consent for the emergency ordinance to hold Jallikattu, the bull-taming sport banned by Supreme Court.

Rao, who holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu after K Rosaiah’s tenure ended in August last year, reached Chennai on Saturday evening.

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet had recommended the ordinance to allow Jallikattu to the Governor for promulgation.

Since the subject falls in the concurrent list of the Constitution, it is mandatory to get a nod from the Centre. On Friday, the Centre had cleared a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests that have paralysed the state for last five days.

The Union ministries of Home, Law and Environment cleared the ordinance last night.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had met the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Jallikattu is a traditional event held in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. However, the apex court banned it in 2014, taking into consideration the safety of people and animals involved in the sport.

Protests demanding lifting of jallikattu ban were held at Alanganallur, hub of the jallikattu event in Madurai district, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari and other parts of south Tamil Nadu, police said.

Some youths also squatted on the rail tracks in Madurai and talks between the protesters and railway and police officials were held. Train services were cancelled.

In Salem junction also the protesters squatted on rail tracks.

In Alanganallur, protesters demanded promulgation of ordinances by the Centre and state to hold the bull taming sport. They also demanded removal of bulls from the Performing Animals category.

According to reports from Theni district, a group of people conducted cock fight, which is also banned, as part of their protests. Cock fights were a part of Tamil culture and the basic right of people, they said.

In Rameswaram, fishermen decided to boycott fishing till the ban on Jallikattu was lifted.