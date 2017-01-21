Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu: All efforts to fulfil cultural aspirations of Tamil people, says Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 21, 2017, 11:03 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 11:06 am IST
Centre has cleared a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests.
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on Jallikattu with message "Respect Culture; Love Animals" at Puri beach in Odisha. (Photo: PTI)
 Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on Jallikattu with message "Respect Culture; Love Animals" at Puri beach in Odisha. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after the Centre cleared the Jallikattu ordinance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said all efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people," he tweeted.

Modi said the central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress.

Modi tweet on Jallikattu

His statement came a day after the Centre, moving swiftly, cleared a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests that have paralysed the state for last five days.

The Union ministries of Home, Law and Environment cleared the ordinance last night.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had met the Prime Minister day before yesterday to seek ordinance.

Once the Governor promulgates the ordinance, Jallikattu can be conducted anytime. The approval from the Home Minister, who signed the ordinance as powers to sign on behalf of the President are vested with him, came on a day of fast-paced developments with approvals from different ministries – Environment, Law and Home – coming in a span of record 13 hours.

Working at a feverish pitch, the Tamil Nadu and Union Governments moved swiftly from Friday morning at around 8 am to bring a state-specific amendment to the PCA.

It first went to the Home Ministry, which forwarded it to Environment and Law Ministries for their comments. As expected, both the ministries went through the ordinance, vetted and approved it in matter of few hours without any major changes. After it came back to the Home Ministry at around 7.30 pm, Home Minister Rajnath Singh gave his approval a little after 9.30 pm.

“Since the Ordinance is issued by the state, it has to be finally promulgated by the Governor. And because the ordinance makes a state-specific amendment to a Central act, it needs the assent of the President or the Union Government,” a senior government official said.

Tags: jallikattu, jallikattu protests, narendra modi, o panneerselvam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump's inauguration speech similar to 'Batman' villain Bane?

A small part of the US President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural speech was sounded somewhat similar to the dialogues of
 

BCCI vs Lodha Panel: SC irked over use of unparliamentary word by lawyer

The entire courtroom was stunned when senior advocate Vikas Singh during the flow of his arguments used an unparliametary word while alleging conflict of interest on behalf of Justice Lodha Panel which was paid Rs three crore by BCCI for its services. (Photo: PTI)
 

Tata JLR fined 900,000GBP after worker lost leg in UK factory

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Modi presented book, shawl to Prince William, Kate

File image of Prince William and Kate Middleton from their India visit. (Photo: AP)
 

First Lady Melania Trump stuns fashion watchers at inaugural balls

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd at the Freedom Ball in Washington at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman battling brain tumour, AIIMS says surgery only in 2020

The 65-year-old patient Ramarati Devi, who is battling a brain tumour needs immediate surgery to survive. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyaya hospitalised for chest pain

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay being taken by CBI officers (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan: 10 coaches of Ranikhet Express derails; no casualties reported

A Disaster Relief train was sent immediately to the accident site from Jodhpur. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Kurnool: Solar park oustees demand relief

On Friday, 20 farmers from the villages of Ghani and Sakhunala that had lost the maximum land holding to the project (Photo: Representational Image)

CCTV cameras at Adilabad railway stations to ensure strict vigil

Adilabad railway station. — DC

Khammam: Online cash frauds up in past 100 days

Police are unable to do much as the culprits could be located anywhere in the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham