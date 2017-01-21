 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes charge; sworn in as 45th US President
 
Asaduddin Owaisi backs Jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 2:47 am IST
Owaisi said that his party completely supports the Jallikattu and the people’s protests in Tamil Nadu against ban on Jallikattu.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the sudden protests in favour of Jallikattu is a lesson for the Hindutva forces.

Referring to the protests for Jallikattu, Mr Owaisi observed in a tweet that “Uniform Civil Code cannot be imposed in the country as this nation cannot have one culture. We celebrate all.”

The Hyderabad MP has consistently opposed UCC stating that “uniform civil code is not good for the diversity and pluralism of this great nation as diversity and pluralism are its ethos. It is not going to help our country by having UCC.”

He tweeted that “People of Tamil Nadu by uniting and coming together have forced the Modi and the AIADMK governments to change the law to overcome the Supreme Court judgment.”

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Owaisi said that his party completely supports the Jallikattu and the people’s protests in Tamil Nadu against ban on Jallikattu.

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

