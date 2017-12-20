search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rats eats body at Osmania hospital, police yet to book case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Dec 20, 2017, 12:57 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 3:04 am IST
Relative said there were several other bodies in the morgue, but only Madhu’s body had been disfigured.
The face of suicide victim U. Madhu, seen with the nose eaten away by rats at the Osmania General Hospital morgue.
 The face of suicide victim U. Madhu, seen with the nose eaten away by rats at the Osmania General Hospital morgue.

Hyderabad: The body of a 21-year-old woman stored in the morgue at Osmania General Hospital was chewed by rats, which seems to be a common state of affairs in the neglected morgue of this major public hospital.

The body of the woman, U. Madhu, who had committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Mangaar Basti in Habeebnagar on Monday night, was taken to the hospital for post-mortem that night by the police who registered a case of suspicious death. 

 

N. Birju, a relative of Madhu said, “We shifted the body to the morgue for post-mortem on Monday night. When we went to check on Tuesday, we noticed that the nose and neck parts were missing and it looked like someone had scraped it off her face. Upon asking the duty doctor present, we were told that they have a ‘rats problem’ and that must be the reason.” 

He said there were several other bodies in the morgue, but only Madhu’s body had been disfigured. 

Police yet to book case against Osmania hospital
“Workers in the morgue informed us that there is a rat infestation in the premise. We approached the Afzalgunj police to register a case against the negligent management, but were told to come on Wednesday to register the case,” added Mr Birju.

Afzalgunj police said nobody has approached them.  “No case has been booked against the hospital management. Nobody has approached us for any complaint,” said Inspector P. Gnanendra Reddy. 

He said that a letter against the hospital superintendent was given to the police. It has also been marked to the directorate of medical education in Koti, the inspector said.

“Accordingly, we will be sending a letter through ACP G. Chakrawarthy to the management about the law and order problems they may face,” Mr Gnanendra Reddy said.

OGH superintendent Dr Nagendra said, “There is no formal complaint made to the hospital about this case. The relatives have written about it on social media but there is no official complaint either to the forensic department or the hospital.”

Regarding the suicide, the police version is that Madhu was four months pregnant and "paranoid" about losing the child as she had lost her first one. There was no harassment or any such issues from the family, Habeebnagar Inspector P. Madhukar Swamy said.

A case was booked under section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the body sent to Osmania Hospital morgue on Monday night.

Tags: osmania general hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad Metro Rail helps realty prices rise

The property market will now flourish on all sides of the city with Metro reducing travel period significantly from one end to the other.

Cervical cancer to peak in elderly

One woman dies of cervical cancer every 8 minutes in India and it is the second most common cancer.

Hyderabad: Mercury dips to season low

This is the second time the mercury has fallen below 12ºC after December 11 when the city recorded 12.7ºC.

K Chandrasekhar Rao pledges to protect Telugu

Mr Rao said his government would do all that is possible to protect and promote Telugu.

Hyderabad city of biryani, badminton and Baahubali: President Ramnath Kovind

President said it was fitting that like Telugu, Hyderabad too, was considered a bridge between many cultures and regions of the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham