search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nobody is going to apologise: Naidu to protesting MPs seeking PM’s apology

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2017, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 3:00 pm IST
Proceedings were stalled after the opposition members created uproar, demanding PM's clarification on his remarks against Manmohan Singh.
Repeated pleas by Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu to the members on their conduct and asking them to return to their seats went unheeded. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Repeated pleas by Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu to the members on their conduct and asking them to return to their seats went unheeded. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat poll campaign on Wednesday washed out the pre-lunch proceedings in the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said there was no question of giving an apology.

The proceedings were stalled after the Congress and other opposition members created uproar, demanding that the Prime Minister comes to the House and clarifies his remarks against Singh.

 

The Upper House was adjourned twice - first during the Zero Hour as opposition members disrupted proceedings by trooping into the Well and raising slogans and then again in the Question Hour when similar scenes continued.

"Nobody is going to give apology. Nothing happened in the House. No statement is made in the House. There is no practice of suspension of Question Hour. Don't make a mockery of the House. Already wrong message is going," a visibly agitated Naidu told the protesting members when the House reassembled at noon after the first adjournment.

He adjourned the House till 2 PM thereafter.

When the House met for the day, Congress members rushed into the Well demanding an apology from Modi for his "conspiracy with Pakistan" remarks against Singh, alleging that he had colluded with Pakistan to defeat BJP in Gujarat.

Repeated pleas by Naidu to the members on their conduct and asking them to return to their seats went unheeded.

The Congress members were up on their feet as soon as the listed papers were tabled, demanding an explanation from the Prime Minister on his remarks.

After Naidu disallowed them, they rushed to the Well of the House raising slogans.

The Chairman asked them not to create obstruction and allow other members to raise important issues.

"This is not the way," he said. "This is Parliament. This is Rajya Sabha. Wrong message is going."

Stating that he did not appreciate their behaviour, Naidu said, "Please don't exceed the limit. Please go to your seat".

Thereafter, he adjourned the House till noon.

Later when the House met again for Question Hour, Naidu's pleas to allow the House to function did not find favour with an unrelenting opposition.

"Please sit. Don't attempt to snatch the rights of others. Let members have the opportunity to ask their questions. Questions have been listed and much money has been spent...This is not the way," he said.

However, the unrelenting members continued their uproar, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 2 PM.

Tags: rajya sabha adjourned, m venkaiah naidu, narendra modi, opposition uproar in rajya sabha, opposition demands pm's apology
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New patents reveal more details about Samsung's foldable smartphone

The patent suggests a smartphone features a hinge that connects the two screens using a hinge that also allows the phone to be closed.
 

Girl suffers pain as cancer leaves her with portruding and bleeding eyes

The girl's parents aren't able to afford help from a specialist (Photo: YouTube)
 

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

Akshay and Radhika in the stills of the song from their upcoming film, 'Padman'.
 

How to make Wi-Fi faster? Use light

For using a Li-Fi network, mobile devices to need to use an adapter that can understand light signals.
 

Revolutionary gel may be the new form of birth control - for men

This will be the largest effort in the US to test a hormonal form of birth control for men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat slams Rohit Sharma's emotional moment with wife Ritika

Earlier this year, Sofia Hayat had stated that she blocked the 30-year-old Rohit Sharma from her Twitter account.(Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In garb of religion, 100 girls confined in Delhi Ashram: HC orders CBI probe

The Delhi High Court has also ordered inspection of the ashram's building, housing male staff, to check whether any minor boy was kept confined there.

Pradyuman murder: Class 11 boy to be tried as adult, rules juvenile board

Juvenile Justice Board has transferred the case to District And Sessions Court. (Photo: PTI)

VVIP chopper scam: Retired Air Marshal J S Gujral granted bail on Rs 2 lakh bond

The CBI had on September 1 chargesheeted former IAF Chief S P Tyagi in a Delhi Court along with Gujral and eight others in connection with a bribery case in the Rs 3,500 crore-AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Ex-Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan walks free after 6-month jail term

Karnan had earned the dubious distinction of becoming the first sitting high court judge to have been sentenced to jail. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Ahead of RK Nagar bypoll, Dhinakaran camp releases Jaya hospital video

The bypoll to the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar – famously known as RK Nagar – once held by late Jayalalithaa, will be held on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham