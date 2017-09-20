Nation, Current Affairs

New Secretariat works only after October 10: Telangana government

Published Sep 20, 2017, 1:40 am IST
The A-G submitted that construction activity will not be taken up before October 10.
Hyderabad High Court
Hyderabad: The TS government on Tuesday informed the Hyderabad High Court that the Centre has ‘in principle’ agreed to transfer Bison Polo Ground and Gymkhana Ground to the state.

TS advocate-general D. Prakash Reddy, while informing this to a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J. Uma Devi, said that though there was an in principle agreement, various other procedures and formalities have to be fulfilled before the actual transfer.

The bench was dealing with a PIL by former DGP M.V. Bhaskar Rao, former cricketer Vivek Jayasimha, chartered accountant T. Bharadwaj and retired squadron leader Anil Bhalla, challenging the decision of the Central government in giving up Bison Polo Grounds and Gymkhana Grounds for construction of a new Secretariat. The A-G submitted that construction activity will not be taken up before October 10.

Maintaining that “you cannot destroy which you cannot create”, Sarasani Satyam Reddy, senior counsel for the petitioners, contended that the government would be unable to create open space once both the grounds were used for the new Secretariat.

Directing the Central and TS governments to file counter affidavits, the bench adjourned the matter.

HC lifts stay on R&R package 

The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday permitted the TS government to implement the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package to families displaced by the Gouravelli reservoir in Husnabad of Karimnagar district.

Justice A. Ramalingeswara Rao was dealing with a petition by the TS government requesting it to vacate the stay granted on the notification issued on July 6, 2016 for the R&R package.

The judge said that eligible were free to take compensation under the R&R package.

