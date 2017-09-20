Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmiri band sings in solidarity with Rohingya Muslim

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 20, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 2:20 am IST
It complains about “double standards” of the world and “apathy” being exhibited on the issue of Rohingya Muslims.
Myanmar ethnic Rohingya Muslims shout slogans during a protest against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: AP)
 Myanmar ethnic Rohingya Muslims shout slogans during a protest against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: A Kashmiri rapper who goes by the stage name ‘Emcee Ame’ and is inclined to solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims has composed a song to highlight their plight and against apartheid and oppression they are allegedly faced with in Buddhist-Majority Myanmar.

The video ‘Rohingya-Silent Genocide’ by the ‘The Rapper From The Alleys Of Downtown’ Aamir Ame, 23, was released on his Youtube channel on September 17. The song is featured by Kay-y and Menime and has been written and composed by Emcee Ame and supported by Kay-y (Khan Yawar).

It complains about “double standards” of the world and “apathy” being exhibited on the issue of Rohingya Muslims. “We are with the oppressed and it doesn’t matter which religion they belong to. We decided to go in solidarity with the Rohingyas because they are facing annihilation in the hands of despots,” said Aamir Ame. He added, "Basically I'm a political rapper rather a conscious rapper who can't be a silent spectator when something wrong is happening around." 

His 2.50 minute video is a mix of Urdu and English. While in English it elucidates the plight of the Rohingya Muslims and the world’s response thereto, the lyrics in Urdu by Khan Yawar (Kay-y) pose the question to God if bloodshed is taking place and the earth and the sky are in tears with His assent.’ A number of photographs depicting the happenings in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and protests held in various parts of the world against the alleged persecution of the Rohingyas are part of the song.

It criticises Myanmar’s State Counselor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, takes a dig at her being chosen for Nobel Peace Prize and laments the “silence” adopted by various countries on the plight of the Rohingyas. 

Suu Kyi had on Monday while breaking her silence on the issue said in a live televised address that she was "aware of the fact that the world's attention is focused on the situation in Rakhine State" and that Myanmar "does not fear international scrutiny." The song asks her as to why she is bothered about her power and pride while people are being killed in front her.

Ame and Yawar said that they are witness to the events and incidents that unfolded back home during past nearly three decades and have chosen the side of the oppressed “whichever place he or she belongs to or whatever his or her religious belief is.”

Tags: rohingya muslims
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A look at the UN gathering: Front row for North Korea, beef and potatoes for lunch

Donald Trump, John Kelly, Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, Nikki Haley President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)
 

'Pakistan Girl', a cartoon character, takes aim at corrupt cops, domestic abuse

Pakistan's newest female superhero vows to protect battered women, as her creator tries to inspire the next generation to fight injustice (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 sixes in an over: Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad as MS Dhoni enjoyed from other end

A little war of words before the Stuart Broad over riled Yuvraj Singh up, but the southpaw chanelled his anger to achieve this great feat. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why Twitter slammed Australia's Dean Jones post Team India's Chennai ODI win

Dean Jones felt that India’s chances of victory were dependant on the rains. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Who's he?' Raai Laxmi jokes about rumoured ex boyfriend Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Like several link-ups between cricketers and actresses, Raai Laxmi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also linked many years ago.
 

First Danielle Wyatt, now Pakistani policeman sends marriage proposal to Virat Kohli

While the Pakistan fans were grateful to the World XI side, there were fans who missed the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. One of the fans, who also happens to be a policeman, was seen with a banner, reading, “Kohli, marry me.” (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HC asks Tamil Nadu govt for steps taken to check anti-NEET protests

Members of the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) protest against the Centre following the death of S. Anitha, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI | File)

Ryan student murder: CBI hasn't received Haryana govt notice for further probe

Pradyuman's father has expressed disappointment over the delay in handing over the case to the CBI even after the CM's announcement. (Photo: PTI)

Madras HC to hear 18 Dhinakaran faction MLAs' plea against disqualification

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Monday had disqualified 18 MLAs of the Dhinkaran factiomn. (Photo: File)

Assam: BJP member suspended for attending Rohingyas meet

Arfan said that she got the suspension letter on messaging service WhatsApp. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BS Yeddyurappa’s acquittal: Anti-Corruption Bureau to file FIR?

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham