Nation, Current Affairs

India will not take Rohingya refugees, they are a security threat, says BJP

ANI
Published Sep 20, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 10:37 am IST
India is pressurising Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees to sort out issues, address their concerns, BJP leader S Prakash said.
Rohingya refugees as they pose a security threat to the nation, BJP leader S Prakash said. (Photo: File)
 Rohingya refugees as they pose a security threat to the nation, BJP leader S Prakash said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that India will not take any Rohingya refugees as they pose a security threat to the nation, adding that the pressure is mounting on Myanmar State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi to take back refugees migrated to India and Bangladesh in large numbers.

"The international pressure is mounting on Suu Kyi to take back refugees migrated to India and Bangladesh in large numbers. They have been the point of discussion world over. The reputation of Suu Kyi as a peace leader was damaged. India is very clear that it will not take any Rohingya refugees as they are a security threat," BJP leader S Prakash said.

He added that India is also pressurising Myanmar to take back the Rohingyas refugees to sort out the issues and address their concerns.

"Many instances of their association with the LeT and other terror organisations have come to light. India is also pressurising Myanmar to take back the Rohingyas refugees, sort out the issues, address their concerns and restore normalcy," he said.

Suu Kyi on Tuesday said the country would soon begin a verification process for the return of Rohingya refugees, who had fled the western Rakhine state, in a bid to aid those who wish to return.

"We are concerned about the number of Muslims fleeing to Bangladesh. We are prepared to start the verification process soon," she said, referring to the unprecedented exodus of the Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh, in a nationally televised address, the first since an army crackdown on the minority community was branded as "ethnic cleansing" by the United Nations.

"It is not the intention of the Myanmar Government to apportion blame or to abdicate responsibility. We condemn all human rights violation and unlawful violence. We are committed to the restoration of peace, stability and rule of law throughout the state," she added.

The de-facto leader of Mynmar further said she felt "deeply" for the suffering of all people caught up in conflict scorching through the Rakhine state, urging the world to see the country as a whole, and not as a "nation divided by religious beliefs."

She said that it was "sad" that the international community was concentrated on one among the country's many problems.

"We don't want Myanmar to be known as a nation divided by religious beliefs or ethnicities. Hate and fear is the main scourge. I believe the real responsibility lies with the people of this country. But we would like our friends to join our endeavour. We will give security to you," the world leader stated.

Suu Kyi also said her government does not fear "international scrutiny" into her government's handling of the situation in the Rakhine state.

Suu Kyi further said that an action would be taken against anyone, who goes against the law of the land or violates human rights, 'regardless of race or political position.'

Tags: rohingyas, rohingya refugees, suu kyi, myanmar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team India coach Ravi Shastri becomes a meme sensation on Twitter for grumpy face

While there were many other drama-filled moments during the match that made the news, Twitterati made a laughing stock of Shastri, flooding the internet with hilarious memes. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Magical Lionel Messi hits 4 as FC Barcelona thrash Eibar in La Liga encounter

Lionel Messi struck four goals as Barcelona romped to a 6-1 win over Eibar to extend their lead at the top of La Liga. (Photo: AP)
 

A look at the UN gathering: Front row for North Korea, beef and potatoes for lunch

Donald Trump, John Kelly, Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, Nikki Haley President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)
 

'Pakistan Girl', a cartoon character, takes aim at corrupt cops, domestic abuse

Pakistan's newest female superhero vows to protect battered women, as her creator tries to inspire the next generation to fight injustice (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 sixes in an over: Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad as MS Dhoni enjoyed from other end

A little war of words before the Stuart Broad over riled Yuvraj Singh up, but the southpaw chanelled his anger to achieve this great feat. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why Twitter slammed Australia's Dean Jones post Team India's Chennai ODI win

Dean Jones felt that India’s chances of victory were dependant on the rains. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Poor kept in poverty by Congress to pocket their votes, says Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses Gujarat BJP Working Committee Meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

High tide alert issued as heavy rains lash Mumbai; schools, colleges closed

Since Tuesday, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning which has led to water-logging in many areas. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

HC asks Tamil Nadu govt for steps taken to check anti-NEET protests

Members of the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) protest against the Centre following the death of S. Anitha, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI | File)

Ryan student murder: CBI hasn't received Haryana govt notice for further probe

Pradyuman's father has expressed disappointment over the delay in handing over the case to the CBI even after the CM's announcement. (Photo: PTI)

Madras HC to hear 18 Dhinakaran faction MLAs' plea against disqualification

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Monday had disqualified 18 MLAs of the Dhinkaran factiomn. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham