Hyderabad HC notice to owner of Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘illegal’ residence

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the AP government and several owners of guesthouses, including Lingamaneni Estate where the AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is residing, in a case of encroachment of the Krishna River in Undavalli village of Guntur district.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J. Uma Devi was dealing with a PIL filed by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, YSR Congress MLA from Mangalagiri, questioning the inaction of the authorities in evicting the encroachments and removing the unauthorised structures from the river-bed.

The petitioner reminded the court that he had moved a petition earlier questioning the inaction of the authorities despite his making the representation, and the court had disposed of the case directing that a fresh representation be made.

He informed the court that till date there was no action from the authorities though he had made a fresh representation based on the court’s direction a year ago.

The plea told the court that the authorities were afraid of evicting the encroachers and removing the structures as one of the 32 guest houses, Lingamaneni Estate, built on the river-bed, has been turned into the residence of AP CM and belongs to one Lingamaneni Ramesh.

Referring to the orders of the Supreme Court in a similar case, Mr Ramakrishna Reddy said there was a bar on constructions on river-beds and river courses under the River Conservation Act.

While considering the averments in the petition, the bench issued notices to the principal secretary of the irrigation department, collectors of Krishna and Guntur districts, Krishna Delta Central Division River Conservator, tahasildar of Tadepalli mandal and owners of 32 guesthouses.