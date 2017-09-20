Nation, Current Affairs

Caught at border, 2 Pakistani intruders refuse to surrender, shot dead

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2017, 12:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 12:30 pm IST
The incident took place along the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala sector of Amritsar at BOP Shahpur.
DIG BSF J S Oberio said the BSF shot dead two Pakistani intruders when they ignored warnings and kept marching towards BSF troops aggressively. (Representational Image)
Amritsar: The Border Security Force shot dead two Pakistani intruders along the Indo-Pak border on Wednesday when they refused to surrender while crossing over to Indian territory.

DIG BSF J S Oberio said the BSF shot dead two Pakistani intruders when they ignored warnings and kept marching towards BSF troops aggressively.

The incident took place along the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala sector of Amritsar at BOP Shahpur where BSF troops spotted two Pakistani nationals who crossed over to India and refused to surrender.

The border guarding force said it has recovered the bodies of the two.

An AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol and over two dozen bullet rounds were recovered from them.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said that a Pakistani SIM card, four kgs of heroin and Pakistani currency worth Rs 20,000 were recovered from the two.

"When challenged by BSF troops, infiltrators fired on ambush line with automatic weapons. Taking cover, the fire was appropriately retaliated and infiltrators were neutralised near the border fence," the spokesperson said.

The force foiled the infiltration bid, he added.

"The area has been cordoned off and the search is on at the IB," the spokesperson added.

Tags: bsf, pakistani intruders, indo oak border, border security
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar




More From Current Affairs

Madras HC to hear plea of 18 disqualified Dhinakaran MLAs today

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Monday had disqualified 18 MLAs of the Dhinkaran factiomn. (Photo: File)

IMD withdraws heavy rainfall warning in Mumbai; high tide expected at noon

Since Tuesday, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning which has led to water-logging in many areas. (Photo: PTI)

India will not take Rohingya refugees, they are a security threat, says BJP

Rohingya refugees as they pose a security threat to the nation, BJP leader S Prakash said. (Photo: File)

Poor kept in poverty by Congress to pocket their votes, says Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses Gujarat BJP Working Committee Meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

High tide alert issued as heavy rains lash Mumbai; schools, colleges closed

Since Tuesday, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning which has led to water-logging in many areas. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
