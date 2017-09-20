Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh government ignores Telangana, diverts water

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2017, 2:05 am IST
The KRMB had ordered the dam authorities to immediately close its gates.
Srisailam dam
 Srisailam dam

Hyderabad: With the TS government lodging a protest against Andhra Pradesh unilaterally operating the Pothireddypadu head regulator and diverting Krishna waters from the Srisailam dam, the Krishna River Management Board had to step in and order the Srisailam dam authorities to immediately close the regulator gates. 

Srisailam dam authorities, however, say they will continue to release the water and they are prepared to deduct the same quantity whenever KRMB issues a water releasing order.

The consent of the chief engineers of both states is usually taken before KRMB orders the water to be released from the dam, but this time, Telangana state was not consulted.

Telangana’s engineer-in-chief C. Muralidhar wrote to KRMB member secretary Sameer Chatterjee on Tuesday, asking him to convene a meeting of the Board immediately to take appropriate measures for distribution of waters to meet the drinking water needs of TS. 

In his letter, Mr Muralidhar stated that despite clear warning given by the Board (vide Ref No 02/02/2017/KRMB/2220-25 dt 12.09. 2017) Andhra Pradesh government officials diverted Krishna waters from Srisailam dam to Pothireddypadu head regulator on Tuesday. 

Mr Muralidhar wrote, “As you are aware, this year it is a precarious position insofar as drinking water supply through Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is concerned.

As against a MDDL of 510 ft, the water level in Sagar on Tuesday is 500.9 ft. This needs to be replenished on priority. I also take this opportunity to call for a meeting of the KRMB at short notice to discuss the drinking water needs and action plan for the current water year 2017-18.”

On Tuesday, around 5,000 cusecs (nearly half tmc ft) of Krishna water was released from Srisailam dam to Pothireddypadu head regulator that supplies water to Telugu Ganga, Madras Water Supply Scheme, Srisailam Right Branch canal and Galeru-Nagari scheme. This was done because the water level crossed 854 ft level at Srisailam. 

Nandyal MP, S.P.Y. Reddy, in whose constituency the Srisailam dam is located, had for the last two days tried to get the Pothireddypadu head regulator gates opened to release the water. He brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was in Nandyal on Tuesday.

Tags: srisailam dam, krishna river management board, andhra pradesh government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A look at the UN gathering: Front row for North Korea, beef and potatoes for lunch

Donald Trump, John Kelly, Mike Pence, Rex Tillerson, Nikki Haley President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Latin American leaders at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly on Monday in New York (Photo: AP) (Representational Image)
 

'Pakistan Girl', a cartoon character, takes aim at corrupt cops, domestic abuse

Pakistan's newest female superhero vows to protect battered women, as her creator tries to inspire the next generation to fight injustice (Photo: Twitter)
 

6 sixes in an over: Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad as MS Dhoni enjoyed from other end

A little war of words before the Stuart Broad over riled Yuvraj Singh up, but the southpaw chanelled his anger to achieve this great feat. (Photo: AFP)
 

Here's why Twitter slammed Australia's Dean Jones post Team India's Chennai ODI win

Dean Jones felt that India’s chances of victory were dependant on the rains. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Who's he?' Raai Laxmi jokes about rumoured ex boyfriend Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Like several link-ups between cricketers and actresses, Raai Laxmi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also linked many years ago.
 

First Danielle Wyatt, now Pakistani policeman sends marriage proposal to Virat Kohli

While the Pakistan fans were grateful to the World XI side, there were fans who missed the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. One of the fans, who also happens to be a policeman, was seen with a banner, reading, “Kohli, marry me.” (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HC asks Tamil Nadu govt for steps taken to check anti-NEET protests

Members of the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) protest against the Centre following the death of S. Anitha, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI | File)

Ryan student murder: CBI hasn't received Haryana govt notice for further probe

Pradyuman's father has expressed disappointment over the delay in handing over the case to the CBI even after the CM's announcement. (Photo: PTI)

Madras HC to hear 18 Dhinakaran faction MLAs' plea against disqualification

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Monday had disqualified 18 MLAs of the Dhinkaran factiomn. (Photo: File)

Assam: BJP member suspended for attending Rohingyas meet

Arfan said that she got the suspension letter on messaging service WhatsApp. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BS Yeddyurappa’s acquittal: Anti-Corruption Bureau to file FIR?

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham