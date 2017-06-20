Nation, Current Affairs

TTV Dhinakaran loyalist MLA argues with Speaker, walks out

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 20, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Thanga Tamilselvan caused a flutter when he attempted to raise a supplementary query during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Monday.
AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran
Chennai: Fissures in the ruling AIADMK came to the fore in the Assembly on Monday when AIADMK Amma deputy general secretary T. T. V. Dhinakaran’s loyalist and Andipatti legislatorThanga Tamilselvan entered into an argument with the Speaker and later staged a walkout, much to the amusement of Opposition DMK.

Normally, legislators belonging to the ruling party seldom argue with the Speaker and abide by his ruling. It is most uncommon for them to walk out of the Assembly protesting against the Speaker’s decision.

Tamiliselvan’s boldness raised eyebrows in the House. During question hour, members, including Nilakottai MLA, R. Thangadurai posed questions over establishing primary health centres in their constituencies and health minister C. Vijayabaskar replied. At this juncture, Thanga Tamilselvan raised his hand and sought the permission of the Chair to raise a similar plea. Speaker P. Dhanapal told Thanga Tamilselvan that he would be given an opportunity and asked him to resume his seat.

But the MLA insisted that his question was related to health department and that he should be allowed to raise it. Mr. Dhanapal declined. Immediately, the Andipatti MLA left the House following which the DMK members thumped the desks amidst laughter.

Outside the Assembly, Tamilselvan told reporters that no progress has been made despite passing the government passing an order to construct a PHC in his constituency.

Tags: t. t. v. dhinakaran, tamil nadu assembly
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

