3,321 Tasmac outlets closed in Tamil Nadu

Published Jun 20, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu has closed over 3,000 shops located on the State Highways selling liquor following the Supreme Court order,the state Assembly was informed Monday.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court, 3,321 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor retail vending shops have been closed as of April 1, 2017, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani said.

“Wherever reasonable objections are raised by public, they are also taken into consideration before taking a decision on relocation of shops", he informed the state Assembly.

