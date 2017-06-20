3,321 Tasmac outlets closed in Tamil Nadu

Referring to revenue garnered by Tasmac, the minister said revenue from liquor sales for the year 2016-17 was at Rs 26,995.25 crore,

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has closed over 3,000 shops located on the State Highways selling liquor following the Supreme Court order,the state Assembly was informed Monday.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court, 3,321 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor retail vending shops have been closed as of April 1, 2017, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani said.

The government while relocating the shops, also ensured that the location was as per the norms laid down in the order of the Supreme Court.

“Wherever reasonable objections are raised by public, they are also taken into consideration before taking a decision on relocation of shops", he informed the state Assembly.

