Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: GPS used for first time in jumbo count

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJEEVI ANANDAN
Published May 20, 2017, 2:23 am IST
Updated May 20, 2017, 3:06 am IST
This covers around 500 hectares among 36,000 hectares of forest area of Krishnagiri district.
Representational image
 Representational image

Krishnagiri: For the first time, global positioning system (GPS) is being used in the ongoing elephant census done across the country after five years. The last survey was in 2012.

In Krishnagiri, the survey is being conducted in an extent of around 500 hectares of the forest area coming under the Cauvery north wild life sanctuary, and also in other places where elephant movement is recorded.

The survey began on Wednesday in which the forest staff, joined by volunteers, has undertaken the work according to the process, which needs to be followed for taking census.

“The forest staff joined by the volunteers are doing the work that started on Wednesday morning,” the Krishnagiri district forest officer E.Rajenderan told Deccan Chronicle.

He further added that 36 among 85 beat (area coming under a particular forest officer) where elephant population dwells in Krishnagiri was selected for the work.

This covers around 500 hectares among 36,000 hectares of forest area of Krishnagiri district.

Rajenderan, explaining about the method that was followed in recording the elephant population said, “census is taken by three methods including the two older methods that are direct method in which the people employed for the work will record the wild animal by sighting the pachyderms. Another method is the line transect dung count method.”

Besides, the jumbo population survey is also made at the places where elephants come for drinking water. This helps in getting data about the population structure, including age and sex. This year, the GPS device is being used for jumbos counting, he said. The team carrying the device will record the coordination of the place, where they spot the animal.  

According to the 2012 survey, Krishnagiri district has around 150 resident elephants that dwells in places along the course of Cauvery in Hogenakkal, Biligundulu and Pennagaram forest region, coming under Hosur forest division of Krishnagiri, the official added.

Tags: global positioning system
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

World Gallery

A 26-year-old man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square Street Thursday.

Times Square crash: Intoxicated man kills 1, injures 22
An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent on Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.

Greece austerity strike: Workers protest against pay cuts
Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
Russian President Vladimir Putin was present with a photograph of his father in a naval uniform. He stood with people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday May 9, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Victory Day: Remembering Russian Red Army's sacrifice
South Koreans went to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North. (Photo: AFP)

South Koreans vote for new president to succeed impeached Park
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cannes 2017: Ash sizzles in pristine gown, poses with Rihanna

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rihanna.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 spotted online briefly

Xiaomi Redmi Pro
 

This new bangle gives health tips to pregnant women in India and Bangladesh

The bangle is made of durable plastic and is water-resistant with a long-lasting battery that does not require charging throughout the duration of a pregnancy. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Apurva harassed us a lot, is only after his two minutes of fame: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani's controversy might even take the legal route and could affect the release of the film.
 

Woman lets photographer set her wedding dress on fire for ‘perfect’ photo

The video of the Chinese bride shows her photographer lighting the fire but things take a turn for the worse unlike what they expected. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Once again, Bella Hadid suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

Bella Hadid's wardrobe malfunction at the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival.(Pics: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: ‘Private colleges violating High Court orders’

While the court gave the order on Thursday to collect personal bond along with the 50 percent of the hiked fee from the students, the private colleges were demanding bank guarantees from the students.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Water problem in Chanchalguda

Sewer water was getting mixed with pipe water as the sewer line also passes below the water lines. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Just 40% ATMs are functioning

The secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association (AP & TS), B. Seetha Rambabu, said the circular was internal and the RBI did not upload it on its portal.(Representational Image)

Cash crunch haunts Hyderabad for six months

Banks are still facing a cash crunch due to lesser supply of cash from the RBI.

Landslide on Rishikesh-Badrinath route in Uttarakhand, 1500 tourists stranded

(Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham