Tamil Nadu: GPS used for first time in jumbo count

Krishnagiri: For the first time, global positioning system (GPS) is being used in the ongoing elephant census done across the country after five years. The last survey was in 2012.

In Krishnagiri, the survey is being conducted in an extent of around 500 hectares of the forest area coming under the Cauvery north wild life sanctuary, and also in other places where elephant movement is recorded.

The survey began on Wednesday in which the forest staff, joined by volunteers, has undertaken the work according to the process, which needs to be followed for taking census.

“The forest staff joined by the volunteers are doing the work that started on Wednesday morning,” the Krishnagiri district forest officer E.Rajenderan told Deccan Chronicle.

He further added that 36 among 85 beat (area coming under a particular forest officer) where elephant population dwells in Krishnagiri was selected for the work.

This covers around 500 hectares among 36,000 hectares of forest area of Krishnagiri district.

Rajenderan, explaining about the method that was followed in recording the elephant population said, “census is taken by three methods including the two older methods that are direct method in which the people employed for the work will record the wild animal by sighting the pachyderms. Another method is the line transect dung count method.”

Besides, the jumbo population survey is also made at the places where elephants come for drinking water. This helps in getting data about the population structure, including age and sex. This year, the GPS device is being used for jumbos counting, he said. The team carrying the device will record the coordination of the place, where they spot the animal.

According to the 2012 survey, Krishnagiri district has around 150 resident elephants that dwells in places along the course of Cauvery in Hogenakkal, Biligundulu and Pennagaram forest region, coming under Hosur forest division of Krishnagiri, the official added.