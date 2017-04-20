Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Now, Sena MP Gaikwad argues with cops over non-functioning ATMs

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 8:27 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 8:27 am IST
Videos of the argument between Gaikwad, his supporters and police personnel at Latur in Marathwada region, have gone viral on social media.
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad at Parliament during the budget session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad at Parliament during the budget session, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad allegedly had a heated argument with cops over "non-functioning" of ATMs at Latur in Marathwada region, police said.

Videos of the alleged heated argument between Gaikwad, his supporters and police personnel at Latur in Marathwada region, have gone viral on social media.

In the visuals, Gaikwad is purportedly seen arguing with a police officer, during a protest over non-functioning ATMs at Latur.

The Lok Sabha member from adjoining Osmanabad constituency, Gaikwad, who reached Latur yesterday, had sent his aide to withdraw money from an ATM at Latur.

However, the aide returned empty-handed, saying the ATM had run out of cash. This happened with a few other ATMs, prompting the Sena MP to go out and stage a protest with his supporters outside an ATM.

When policemen arrived and requested Gaikwad to discontinue his protest as it was hampering the vehicular traffic, the Sena MP allegedly shouted at them, police said.

Giving his version of the incident, Gaikwad said, "There is no money in the ATMs for the last 15 days. What should we do? They (the BJP-led government) asked us to give them 50 days (after demonetisation, for normalisation of financial transactions). We gave them 100 days, then 200 days. It is the job of the (Union) Finance Minister and the Finance Minister of Maharashtra. It is also the job of the Guardian Minister of Latur district to rectify the situation."

Tags: shiv sena, atms, latur atms, ravindra gaikwad
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist ‘vandalises’ dirty cars to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump to call record-holder female astronaut in space

Whitson on April 24 will surpass NASA astronaut Jeff Williams' 534-day record for the longest cumulative stay in space.
 

Innovative new product enables women to have sex during period

And there's no mess at all (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi unveils the Mi 6: What’s new?

It provides a viable alternative to the pricier flagships of Samsung and Apple as well, apart from the flagship killers.
 

Katy Perry slammed online for posting image of goddess Kali

Katy Perry shared the image on her Instagram account.
 

Samsung launches Galaxy S8 in India, starting at Rs 57,900

The South Korean manufacturer has set the Galaxy S8 launch event in New Delhi starting at 12PM IST. You can watch the live stream at Samsung India’s website.
 

Pro-Kannada outfits aiming for Karnataka bandh on Baahubali 2 release date

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Witness protection programme needed in India, say experts

Such a programme will give greater confidence to victims and witnesses to come forward and help take the cases to their logical end, participants at the consultation, ‘Safe City is a Smart City’, organised by the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission and Hanns Seidel Foundation of Germany, on April 17 and 18, in the city.

Bengaluru bandh on April 28: No Bahubali first day, first show

Babuhali 2

Constable, car driver die in Telangana accident

The deceased have been identified as constable Suresh (26) from Athani in Belagavi and the car driver, Jayanna (32), a resident of HAL Layout. Srinivas Doddamani (27) has suffered severe injuries and is being treated at a hospital in Telangana. (Representational image)

Hyderabad consumer forum tells Andhra Bank to refund customer’s Rs 19,000

File picture of people using an ATM machine in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Bus stops turn parking lots, passengers fume

Vehicles parking in front of a bus stop at Sanathnagar on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham