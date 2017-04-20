Nation, Current Affairs

TRS men block Revanth Reddy in KCR’s native village

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Several villagers and TRS workers staged a dharna at the entrance of village, saying that they wouldn’t allow the TD leader to enter.
MLA A. Revanth Reddy consoles the family members of Nagamani in Siddipet on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: TS TD working president and MLA A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday faced a tough time reaching Chintamadaka in Siddipet district, the native village of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to console the family members of Nagamani, a woman farmer who committed suicide nine days ago following crop loss.

Mr Reddy, in a convoy of nine vehicles, along with TD workers and leaders left for Chintamadaka in the afternoon. However, police officials stopped the convoy at Siddipet and told Mr Reddy that in view of likely law and order problems in the village, they couldn’t allow the entire convoy to proceed.

Mr Reddy agreed and proceeded towards the village in a three-car convoy. However, after reaching Sitarampuram, he was stopped again by the police and told that he couldn’t be allowed to proceed.

After a heated argument, Mr Reddy along with his supporters left Sitarampuram in one vehicle that too was stopped at the entrance of the village.

Several villagers and TRS workers staged a dharna at the entrance of village, saying that they wouldn’t allow the TD leader to enter.

Police intervened at this stage and convinced Mr Reddy that they will bring the family members of the suicide victim to him so that he can console them and leave the place.

Mr Reddy said that he may be allowed to enter the village alone and added that he was prepared to walk to the house of Nagamani.

This too was refused by the cops, who said that presence of hundreds of villagers opposing the MLA may lead to a problem.

After a few minutes, the family members of Nagamani reached the entrance of the village where Mr Reddy promised to provide aid from the NTR Trust for them, besides better education for the victim’s children.

It was then revealed to Mr Reddy that the state government has already offered compensation to the family of the victim two days ago.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Reddy slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not allowing him to visit his native village as if he was “a foreigner or a terrorist”.

