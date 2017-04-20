Nation, Current Affairs

Oil ministry red-flags holiday for petrol pumps on Sundays

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 9:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 9:11 pm IST
Such closure, it said, 'by a small section of dealers will lead to inconvenience for the general public'.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

New Delhi: The oil ministry has denounced the decision of a section of petrol pump operators, mostly in South India, to keep outlets shut on Sundays, saying such a move will inconvenience the general public.

It took umbrage at the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of not using fuel for a day to help cut India's import dependence, saying it was aimed at conserving fuel and not for petrol pump owners to remain shut.

Already, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association, which claims to represent 80 per cent of the 53,224 petrol pumps of public sector oil firms, has said it is not participating in the closure exercise.

Southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of Karnataka -- mostly around Bengaluru -- and some areas of Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, may see petrol pump owners down their shutters on Sundays beginning May 14 to press for higher commission on petrol and diesel they sell.

"@PetroleumMin neither endorses nor approves of move by a small section of dealers to keep their petrol pumps closed on Sundays," the ministry said in a series of tweets.

Such closure, it said, "by a small section of dealers will lead to inconvenience for the general public".

The tweets, which were retweeted by Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also stated that major dealer associations are not participating in the closure.

"Major dealers' federations have clarified that they don't endorse any closure of petrol pumps on any day," a tweet went.

On the issue of Modi's slogan, the ministry said, "The Prime Minister in #MannKiBaat appealed to People of India not to use fuel once a week and not to dealers to close their pumps on Sundays."

All India Petroleum Dealers Association President Ajay Bansal told PTI that the association, which has nearly 46,000 petrol pump owners as members, are not participating in the closure.

"Our members in 22 states are not going on any protests," he clarified, adding that the association has called a meeting of the general body in the next few weeks to discuss the agreement PSU oil companies had signed with it in November last year to consider their demand for raising fuel margins.

Tags: oil ministry, holiday, petrol pumps, sundays, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Tiger, Karan, others grab attention with their appearances
Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities seen at a screening of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' on Wednesday while Raveena Tandon was also seen at a screening of 'Maatr' which is also releasing on April 21. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka watches Sonakshi's Noor, Raveena also hosts Maatr screening
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their mother Babita Kapoor's birthday with other members of the Kapoor family and relatives late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Saif, Karisma, others celebrate Babita Kapoor's birthday
Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were guests on the dance-based reality show 'Nach Baliye' in an episode that was shot on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Harbhajan-Geeta groove with Sonakshi and contestants on Nach Baliye
Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra launched a song from their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti-Ayushmann get musical at Meri Pyaari Bindu song launch
Bollywood stars were clicked at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Shraddha, Tamannaah, Sonakshi, Parineeti shine gracefully
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US: Parents win battle over toddler's last name of 'Allah'

(Photo: AFP) (Representational Image)
 

Woman says botched surgery has left her with square breasts

She described it as the worst decision of her life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

TN school students create Kalam's face with cups in record bid

Students attempt Guinness world record by creating largest disposable paper cup mosaic of late President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Modi, Paytm founder in Time's 'most influential people list'

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
 

Aishwarya and Abhishek visit Siddhivinayak at their 10th wedding anniversary

Abhishek and Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya at Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings on their 10th wedding anniversary.
 

Images of Syrian photographer carrying injured child, breaking down go viral

The photographer is being praised on social media (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

First withdraw symbol complaint: EPS camp responds to OPS demands

O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palanisamy. (Photos: PTI)

Army orders Court of Inquiry into 'human shield' incident in J&K

(File photo)

Judicial inquiries biased, military can't be subjected to FIR: Army to SC

Supreme Court of India. (File photo)

Nitish meets Sonia, calls for opposition unity to take on BJP

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

BJP using Governors to impose its political interests: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham