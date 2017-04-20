Hyderabad: Woman divorced on WhatsApp, cops await return of husband

One Mudassir Ahmed Khan of Toli Chowki married Badar Ibrahim on February 7, 2016, and went to Saudi Arabia a few days later. (Photo: Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In less than a month, another case has surfaced where a city resident divorced his wife, sending her a triple talaq message over Whatsapp.

Sources said one Mudassir Ahmed Khan of Toli Chowki married Badar Ibrahim on February 7, 2016, and went to Saudi Arabia a few days later. Six months after marriage, Mudassir sent her a talaq message on Whatsapp.

Ms Ibrahim took up the issue with her in-laws but they told her they knew nothing about it. They told her that if she had been divorced, she could not stay in the house.

“Despite repeated attempts to contact Mudassir there was no response,” Ms Ibrahim said. “I lodged a complaint with the police who booked a complaint against him.”

When contacted, a Langar Houz police officer said: “The incident took place few months ago and we have booked a case against him. He isn’t in the city so we could not initiate action.”

Religious scholar Maulana Haroon Ahmed said, “Talaq is the last step of Islam. It should not be used by men whenever they want. Islam gives equal rights to men and women and there are separate chapters in the Quran related to talaq. The Surah Nisa and Surah Bakrah mention the importance of marriage. Under what conditions talaq should be given is defined.”

“It’s the lack of responsibility among men and inability to understand Islam that is leading to these problems,” he said.