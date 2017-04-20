Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi cops swoop down on Dhinakaran home, issue summons in bribery case

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 8:07 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 8:12 am IST
Anxiety and tension prevailed for a while as a party worker tried to set himself ablaze to show his opposition to police.
AIADMK (Amma) Deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran addressing media at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK (Amma) Deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran addressing media at his residence in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Delhi Police officials on Wednesday night served summons to AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran in a case of alleged bribery of Election Commission (EC) officials for retrieving the party's 'Two Leaves' symbol.

It is, however, not known when Dhinakaran has been asked to appear before them.

Assistant Commissioner Sanjay and another official served the summons to Dhinakaran at his upscale Besant Nagar residence in Chennai.

The Delhi Police personnel, who were inside Dhinakaran's house for about 20 minutes, declined to speak to the waiting media while leaving the premises.

Anxiety and tension, meanwhile, prevailed for a while as a party worker tried to set himself ablaze to show his opposition to the police.

The self-immolation bid was thwarted by other cadres and some plainclothesmen.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against Dhinakaran.

The lookout notice was issued in the wake of inputs that Dhinakaran was an NRI and could try to flee the country, police said.

The AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary is already facing the heat as the K Palanisamy Cabinet revolted against him last night and decided to keep him and his family out of the party and the government.

Dhinakaran today virtually questioned the need for the lookout notice, saying how could he flee the country when his passport was "in court" for 20 years.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had arrested an alleged middleman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar here in connection with the matter.

He claimed that he had told Dhinakaran that he will get a favourable verdict from the Election Commission of India in the party symbol case, he said.

The 27-year-old had told Dhinakaran that he has contacts in the Election Commission and his contacts will help the Sasikala faction get the AIADMK's poll symbol of two leaves in a byboll to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Police got on Chadrashekhar's trail after they received a tip-off from an informer about certain Election Commission officials being approached.

It has been learnt that he had struck a deal for Rs 50 crore for helping the AIADMK faction keep the 'two leaves' symbol.

Till now, the middleman had allegedly got Rs 10 crore of the deal amount and the remaining amount was to be given to him in a time-bound manner.

He had allegedly received money through some Chandni Chowk-based hawala operators and police is probing the hawala link. Yesterday, Sukesh was taken to Chandni Chowk by the Crime Branch officers to identify the hawala operators.

Dhinakaran had, soon after the arrest of Sukesh Chandrasekhar asserted that he will face the matter legally. He had denied any knowledge of Chandrasekhar.

Tags: dhinakaran, election commission, two leaves, delhi police, sukesh chandrasekhar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. (File photo)

My passport is in court for 20 yrs: Dhinakaran questions need for lookout notice

He was apparently referring to the pending FERA cases against him in a court in Chennai.
19 Apr 2017 3:51 PM
AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. (Photo: DC)

I have stepped aside, must consult Sasikala before resigning: Dhinakaran

AIADMK had on Tuesday decided to sideline Dhinakaran and Sasikala, in an attempt to merger with the OPS faction.
19 Apr 2017 12:04 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump to call record-holder female astronaut in space

Whitson on April 24 will surpass NASA astronaut Jeff Williams' 534-day record for the longest cumulative stay in space.
 

Innovative new product enables women to have sex during period

And there's no mess at all (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi unveils the Mi 6: What’s new?

It provides a viable alternative to the pricier flagships of Samsung and Apple as well, apart from the flagship killers.
 

Katy Perry slammed online for posting image of goddess Kali

Katy Perry shared the image on her Instagram account.
 

Samsung launches Galaxy S8 in India, starting at Rs 57,900

The South Korean manufacturer has set the Galaxy S8 launch event in New Delhi starting at 12PM IST. You can watch the live stream at Samsung India’s website.
 

Pro-Kannada outfits aiming for Karnataka bandh on Baahubali 2 release date

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Witness protection programme needed in India, say experts

Such a programme will give greater confidence to victims and witnesses to come forward and help take the cases to their logical end, participants at the consultation, ‘Safe City is a Smart City’, organised by the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission and Hanns Seidel Foundation of Germany, on April 17 and 18, in the city.

Bengaluru bandh on April 28: No Bahubali first day, first show

Babuhali 2

Constable, car driver die in Telangana accident

The deceased have been identified as constable Suresh (26) from Athani in Belagavi and the car driver, Jayanna (32), a resident of HAL Layout. Srinivas Doddamani (27) has suffered severe injuries and is being treated at a hospital in Telangana. (Representational image)

Hyderabad consumer forum tells Andhra Bank to refund customer’s Rs 19,000

File picture of people using an ATM machine in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Bus stops turn parking lots, passengers fume

Vehicles parking in front of a bus stop at Sanathnagar on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham