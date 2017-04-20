Bengaluru: French diplomat Pascal Mazurier acquitted in child abuse case

Bengaluru: Former French diplomat Pascal Mazurier, who was on Wednesday acquitted by a City Sessions Court in a five year old case, of sexually assaulting his then three year old daughter is a relieved man but immensely sad at losing out on being a part of his three children's growing up years.

“Five years is a very long time for a father to be isolated from his children. I have lost the childhood of my children, who were made prisoners of a web of lies. Today all the false allegations against me have fallen through. It has been a long trial. The prosecution brought 26 witnesses but we were able to prove that I had not committed any abuse,” said Mr. Pascal.

He said that he was not surprised at his acquittal. “I was framed and I knew that though the trial will take time I will get justice at the end. I have faith in the Indian judiciary. I am willing to go through further trial if my acquittal is contested. I lost my family, my job, my people and was barred from visiting my country," he said.

" On court orders I get to meet my sons. I have seen my daughter but have not met her in the last five years. Now I want to move on with my life, with my children,” he added.

His estranged wife, Suja Jones told DC that she will appeal against his acquittal in a higher court. “It is a very sad day for me and my children. My daughter is traumatized at the news. I will do everything to protect my children,” said Suja.

On June 12, 2012 Suja had filed a criminal complaint against Pascal at the High Grounds Police Station for raping their minor daughter. The police had registered an FIR against Pascal under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested on June 15. Pascal was the deputy head of chancery at the French Consulate in Bengaluru. He was suspended and his passport was impounded.

Suja had submitted a medical report from the Collaborative Child Response Unit at the Baptist Hospital, which had confirmed that the child was sexually assaulted.

In October 2012, the High Court had granted bail to him saying no prima facie case had been made out against him.

Pascal and Suja were married in 2001 in France. The couple have three children. The alleged victim is now eight years old and has two brothers aged 11 and six.