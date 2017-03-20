Gujarat woman being tortured by Saudi family rescued, arrives home

Ahmedabad: A 45-year-old woman, rescued from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia last week with the help of the External Affairs Ministry, was brought back to Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The woman, a native of Dholka town in Ahmedabad district, was rescued after the state Education Minister and Dholka MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama came to know about her plight and contacted state Home department officials, who in turn had informed the MEA.

She was allegedly tortured by a Saudi family with who she was working in Riyadh.

The woman arrived at the Mumbai airport early on and was escorted to Ahmedabad by the officials of the Women Crime Branch.

"The unmarried woman who had gone to Riyadh for work currently resides in Ahmedabad with her sister. After her successful rescue in Riyadh, she landed in Mumbai today and subsequently brought back here by our officials," said the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) J K Bhatt.

Her name is withheld since the police have registered a case of human trafficking against the agents who had sent her to Riyadh.

Chudasama had tweeted that he had learnt about her plight through a newspaper report. He had announced on March 14 that the woman has been successfully rescued and will be brought back.

"After the matter came to light, we lodged a case of human trafficking against the agents who had sent her to Riyadh. We have arrested two of them so far," Bhatt said.