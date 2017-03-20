Nation, Current Affairs

Adityanath a symbol of communal strife and intolerance: Kerala CM Vijayan

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2017, 8:52 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 8:53 am IST
The five-time BJP MP from Gorakhpur, who is known as the Hindutva hardliner, today took oath as the 21st chief minister of UP.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photos: PTI)
Hyderabad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday termed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the symbol of "communal violence and intolerance", and criticised the BJP for his elevation.

"Now we have Yogi Adityanath, who has charges against him for inciting communal tensions, being made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath has always been the symbol of communal violence, riots, intolerance and hatred," he said addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

The meeting was organised to mark the culmination of 'Maha Padayatra' led by the CPI(M) Telangana unit Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

The five-time BJP MP from Gorakhpur, who is known as the Hindutva hardliner, today took oath as the 21st chief minister of the country's most populous state.

"The politics that he (Adityanath) championed was meant for doing away with whatever communal harmony that was left in Indian politics," the Kerala CM said.

Alleging that Adityanath had "spearheaded" a series of communal riots in 2007, Vijayan recalled that the saffron leader "had gone to the extreme of comparing (Bollywood actor) Shah Rukh Khan with Hafiz Saeed (Pakistani terrorist). He also spoke against Amir Khan and Mother Teresa."

The CPI(M) leader said Adityanath had also asked those who were reluctant to practice 'Surya Namaskar' to leave country for Pakistan.

He accused Adityanath of "triggering venomous communal campaign to bring Ayodhya issue back on top of the BJP's agenda."

Vijayan said Adityanath has always maintained some sort of a "contempt towards the politics that has highlighted dalits, backwards and minorities."

"(By) Making a person of such criminal background the Chief Minister of our largest state, the message BJP (wants to) send to the nation is that they will continue to try to capture power by resorting to communal riots.

"Only a party which has sheer contempt towards secularism and democracy can elevate such a person to the office of Chief Minister," the Left leader alleged.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, yogi adityanath, communal violence, intolerance
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

