SC asks Rajinikanth’s wife to pay film distribution firm Rs 6.20 cr in 12 wks

Ad Bureau company lodged a complaint with the police claiming that Latha Rajinikanth and producer Dr J Murali Manohar had cheated the firm to the tune of Rs 10 crore. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Tuesday asked superstar Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth to pay Rs 6.20 crores and interest of the amount within twelve weeks to Ad Bureau company in case pertaining to selling rights of Tamil Movie movie ‘Kochadaiiyaan’.

The money has to be refunded by Media One Global Entertainment, of which Latha is one of the directors.

Ad Bureau reportedly loaned Media One, producer of the film 'Kochadaiiyaan' Rs 10 crore in April 2014, when the Rs 150-crore film was facing a crunch of funds.

The company later lodged a complaint with the police claiming that Latha and producer Dr J Murali Manohar had cheated the firm to the tune of Rs 10 crore after entering an agreement with them to give the TN distribution rights of the movie.

“However, the producer of the film along with the guarantor then illegally sold the rights to Eros International,” the complaint said.

The director of 'Kochadaiiyaan', Soundarya Rajinikanth Ashwin, has become CEO of Eros. The whole act has been cleverly orchestrated and indicates a white collar fraud owing to breach of contract and trust,” the complainant added.