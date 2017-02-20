 LIVE !  :  Rising Pune Supergianst secured England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ services as he was sold for Rs. 14.5 crore in IPL players’ auction 2017. (Photo: AP) Live IPL 2017 Players Auction: Ben Stokes sold to Pune Supergiants for Rs 14.5 crore
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra MLC’s remark questioning army wives’ fidelity draws flak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMEY TIRODKAR
Published Feb 20, 2017, 9:44 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 9:45 am IST
Soldiers distribute sweets at Punjab border after having babies when they had not come home for a whole year, said Solapur MLC.
Solapur MLC Prashant Paricharak (Photo: Twitter)
 Solapur MLC Prashant Paricharak (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: A comment questioning army wives’ fidelity by Solapur MLC Prashant Paricharak, who is supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has embarrassed the party ahead of various civic body and zilla parishad elections.

Mr Paricharak, while addressing a rally in his district on Saturday, said, “Soldiers distribute sweets at the Punjab border after having babies when they had not come home for a whole year.” This comment has drawn a lot of flak from all sections of society. After facing flak, Mr Paricharak later issued a statement from Pandh-arpur, saying it was not his intention to disrespect soldiers. “I personally respect army men and their families. I tender my sincere apology to all if their emotions are hurt. It was my mistake to talk like that,” he said.

However, AICC chief spokesperson Randip Surjewala, who was in city, called the controversial statement, “absolutely deplorable and derogatory”. “The BJP should clear its position on Mr Paricharak and whether or not it supports such statements. It is anti-national to disrespect servicemen and the BJP must clarify on it,” said Mr Surjewala. 

The Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) women wing state president Chitra Wagh, terming the comments disgusting, said, "The leader has insulted the Army. It exposes the BJP, which must take action against him."

The BJP's chief spokesperson in the state, Madhav Bhandari, however, declined commenting on the matter, as Mr Paricharak is not directly connected to the party.

The comments, however, might cost the BJP dearly in the crucial elections of 10 civic bodies including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Council (BMC) and 15 zilla parishad bodies for which voting will take place on February 21. The BJP has been trying to make the 'surgical strike' carried out by defence forces in October 2016 an important poll plank. Significantly, a large number of service personnel come from districts like Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli, which will go to polls on Tuesday.

Tags: indian army, bjp, prashant paricharak
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers at various locations on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Kangana, Shahid, Big B, Sidharth make stylish appearances
Ekta Kapoor threw a bash late Saturday for her friends and several Bollywood celebrities were seen outside the restaurant. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Madhavan, Sooraj, others party with Ekta Kapoor
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mirchi Music Awards held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan, Varun-Alia, Arijit, Badshah, others look stylish at music awards
After a big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur on February 9, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay hosted a grand wedding reception. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini's wedding reception, a star-studded affair
Late Thursday night, our shutterbug spotted Shah Rukh Khan stepping out of Bungalow 8 in Bandra with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan snapped shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next
On Thursday, we spotted 'Rangoon' team promoting their film at the Mehboob studio in Mumbai. Our shutterbug also spotted Salman and Amy later in the day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Salman, Shahid, Amy and others spotted at Mehboob studio
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony slashes Xperia X price by Rs 14,000 in India

Sony Xperia X Lime Gold variant
 

Live IPL 2017 Players Auction: Ben Stokes sold to Pune Supergiants for Rs 14.5 crore

Rising Pune Supergianst secured England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ services as he was sold for Rs. 14.5 crore in IPL players’ auction 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Uncapped Indians in spotlight as IPL auction looms

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to defend their IPL title. (Photo: IPL)
 

Leak: Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 images

Unlike, the LG G6 smartphone, the Galaxy S8 will not include a dual-camera setup on the back.
 

ICC Women's WC qualifiers: India thrash Pakistan to reach final

India have now qualified for the final. (Photo: ICC)
 

Doctor called 'vagina whisperer' holds 'designer vagina conclave' in NY

The surgeries are primarily meant to make women feel sexier (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manipur blockade result of Congress' conspiracy: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Nagaland CM Zeliang steps down amid women reservation row

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Over Rs 110 crore cash, 18.68 lakh litres of liquor seized in UP

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Swaraj asks Indian High Commission in South Sudan to help family of Indian shot dead

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File)

Surgical strikes decision was taken soon after Uri attack: Rajnath Singh

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Manipur BJP President K Bhabananda Singh in Imphal on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham