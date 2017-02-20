Maharashtra MLC’s remark questioning army wives’ fidelity draws flak

Mumbai: A comment questioning army wives’ fidelity by Solapur MLC Prashant Paricharak, who is supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has embarrassed the party ahead of various civic body and zilla parishad elections.

Mr Paricharak, while addressing a rally in his district on Saturday, said, “Soldiers distribute sweets at the Punjab border after having babies when they had not come home for a whole year.” This comment has drawn a lot of flak from all sections of society. After facing flak, Mr Paricharak later issued a statement from Pandh-arpur, saying it was not his intention to disrespect soldiers. “I personally respect army men and their families. I tender my sincere apology to all if their emotions are hurt. It was my mistake to talk like that,” he said.

However, AICC chief spokesperson Randip Surjewala, who was in city, called the controversial statement, “absolutely deplorable and derogatory”. “The BJP should clear its position on Mr Paricharak and whether or not it supports such statements. It is anti-national to disrespect servicemen and the BJP must clarify on it,” said Mr Surjewala.

The Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) women wing state president Chitra Wagh, terming the comments disgusting, said, "The leader has insulted the Army. It exposes the BJP, which must take action against him."

The BJP's chief spokesperson in the state, Madhav Bhandari, however, declined commenting on the matter, as Mr Paricharak is not directly connected to the party.

The comments, however, might cost the BJP dearly in the crucial elections of 10 civic bodies including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Council (BMC) and 15 zilla parishad bodies for which voting will take place on February 21. The BJP has been trying to make the 'surgical strike' carried out by defence forces in October 2016 an important poll plank. Significantly, a large number of service personnel come from districts like Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli, which will go to polls on Tuesday.