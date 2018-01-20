search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK to write to EC to disqualify Puducherry MLAs oocupying 'office of profit'

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
The party would send a petition to ECI after the lapse of a 15-day deadline, the party’s legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said.
Anbalagan said AIADMK will give 15 days time to the MLAs 'to relieve themselves of posts of chairmen and Parliamentary Secretary so as to remain only as legislators as my intention is not to disturb them.' (Photo: File)
 Anbalagan said AIADMK will give 15 days time to the MLAs 'to relieve themselves of posts of chairmen and Parliamentary Secretary so as to remain only as legislators as my intention is not to disturb them.' (Photo: File)

Puducherry: The AIADMK on Saturday said it would seek disqualification of ruling Congress and DMK legislators in Puducherry “for holding office of profit,” in view of the Election Commission’s decision to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs in New Delhi on similar grounds.

Addressing reporters in Puducherry, the party’s legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said the ‘office of profit’ axe has fallen on 20 AAP MLAs in New Delhi with EC sending its recommendation to the President, suggesting their disqualification.

 

“The development in New Delhi is directly applicable to Puducherry where the legislators belonging to the ruling Congress and its ally the DMK are holding ‘office of profits’ such as chairmen of government-owned undertakings and Parliamentary Secretary,” he alleged.

Anbalagan said AIADMK will give 15 days time to the MLAs “to relieve themselves of posts of chairmen and Parliamentary Secretary so as to remain only as legislators as my intention is not to disturb them.”

The party would send a petition to ECI after the lapse of a 15-day deadline, he added.

While one Congress legislator is the parliamentary secretary to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, two DMK members and five belonging to the Congress had been appointed chairmen of statutory bodies in Puducherry.

The Election Commission had on Friday recommended to the President the disqualification of 20 MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party for holding office of profit, setting the stage for their ouster from the New Delhi Assembly.

Questioning the move to associate Puducherry BJP President V Saminathan with the inauguration of a Passport office in Karaikal, the AIADMK leader said, “Narayanasamy had not registered protest against inclusion of the name of BJP president in both the official invitation and also the plaque erected at the venue of the function.”

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had unveiled the plaque of the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Karaikal on Friday.

Anbalagan also claimed that there were several lapses in the protocol to be adopted in a government function.

Tags: aiadmk, dmk, aam aadmi party, election commission, new delhi assembly, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Quarter of 'snowflake' millennials crumbling under work, money pressures: Survey

The generation aged between 16 to 24  has been controversially dubbed the 'snowflakes'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

We tried out a tablet as a budget laptop replacement; the results were surprising

Once we got used to it, doing considerable work on this was no big deal, especially with intuitive gesture-based controls of iOS 11. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

I didn't want to live: Michael Phelps reveals his battle with crippling depression

Phelps said his depression and anxiety problems have been a staple of his life for the past 17 years. (Photo: AFP)
 

Canine travels 180 kms solo on train; social media launches hunt for owner

Everybody is very keen to reunite the lovely dog with his owners, and the post has received over 15 thousand shares. (Photo: Facebook/Hilbrae Pets Hotel and Stray Kennels)
 

Mum donates two organs to save son's life

Joe was diagnosed with two aggressive organ diseases before his first birthday - polycystic kidney disorder and congenital hypatic fibrosis.
 

Watch: Deepika’s midriff no longer visible in Padmaavat’s Ghoomar song, here’s how

Deepika Padukone in both the versions of 'Ghoomar' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites Karni Sena for pre-screeing of ‘Padmaavat’

'We had sent names of nine historians but only three were invited. If they call all these people and assure to make changes as advised, we can accept the invitation,' Lokendra Singh Kalvi said. (Photo: File)

Law to be enacted soon to hang those convicted of raping minors: Haryana CM

Elaborating on his point, Khattar said the figures for last year revealed that 25 per cent rape complaints registered at police stations were fake. (Photo: PTI)

Pak, ISI directed to abduct Jadhav against huge sums of money: Baloch activist

'Jadhav was tortured and forced to confess his involvement in Balochistan. The reality is, Jadhav is not behind any terror activity in Balochistan,' Baloch activist Mama Qadeer said. (Photo: File)

Sisodia appeals to President to hear AAP's side in office of profit case

Sisodia said the latest attempt by the EC is another move by the Centre to deter AAP from pursuing the path of honest politics. (Photo: File)

Kerala: BJP requests Centre to intervene in ABVP worker Syam Prasad's murder

Speaking to the media in Kochi, the BJP leader said, 'Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) activists are getting strengthened day by day with the help of Communist Party of India (Marxist). We will take this up at the national level and push Centre to interfere in the matter.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham