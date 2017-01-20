Nation, Current Affairs

Will take steps to hold Jallikattu: TN CM O Panneerselvam

We will soon take steps with the backing of the Centre for the holding of the sport, says CM.
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday washed his hands off on the issue of bringing an ordinance to revoke the ban on jallikattu, saying the case was pending in Supreme Court. But he said the Centre would be supportive of the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu Government. The Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on December 7 last year on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s 2016 notification allowing the sport.

Briefing reporters about his meeting with Modi, the Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam, said his government will soon take steps for holding jallikattu with the backing of the Centre. “We will soon take steps with the backing of the Centre for the holding of the sport,” the CM said.

