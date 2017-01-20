 LIVE !  :  Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (Photo: AP) Live: Donald Trump takes oath of office as the 45th President of US
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'Look forward to working with you': Narendra Modi to Donald Trump

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2017, 11:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 11:37 pm IST
The Prime Minister said strength of the India-US strategic partnership "lies in our shared values and common interests".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI/AP)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight congratulated Donald Trump on assuming the office as the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the bilateral ties and realise the full potential of cooperation.

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," Modi tweeted immediately after the American leader took oath.

"Looking forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to further deepen India-US ties & realise the full potential of our cooperation," he said in another tweet. The Prime Minister said strength of the India-US strategic partnership "lies in our shared values and common interests". Trump took over as the 45th President of the US.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

