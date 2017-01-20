Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu a ‘temporary man’ in Amaravati, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 20, 2017, 3:17 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 7:09 am IST
He claimed that there is no clarity to Mr Naidu about Amaravati development.
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy
 YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

GUNTUR: Starting his Amaravati tour from Tadepalli Varadhi centre on Thursday, YSR Congress president and Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s benamis were benefiting from the development schemes of Amaravati. Mr Naidu is a “temporary man”, so he is constructing all temporary structures instead of permanent ones over three years, he said.

Residents of Tadepalli, who are going to lose their valuable lands to Amaravati Seed Capital Access Road, alleged that the government was trying to snatch their lands forcefully through the Land Acquisition Act.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday visited Nidamarru and interacted with the farmers. He assured the victims about raising their issues in the forthcoming Assembly Session and demanded paying of market price for the lands which would be taken for Amaravati Seed Capital Access Road.

The YSRC chief lamented that the government was offering Rs 30 lakh against the market price of Rs 15-17 crore per acre which is like alms and demanded market price. He sought sanctioning of pucca houses to the victims of Amaravati Seed Capital Access Road before collecting their lands.

“Now, Mr Naidu is trying to follow cine settings with Bahubali Telugu ci-nema director Rajamouli,” he said. He claimed that there is no clarity to Mr Naidu ab-out Amaravati development.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that returnable plots were given on papers without any rights and registrations so these plot papers would not be useful to the farmers to get at least loans from the banks.

Mentioning about the allotting of 1,600 acres to private companies in Amaravati, the YSR Congress chief alleged that Mr Naidu was allotting lands to his coterie, multi-nationals, corporates and private persons under Swiss Challenge system.

He also alleged that the TD government did not increase land value in 29 villages of Amaravati to snatch the valuable lands for low prices. Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed hope of the YSRC coming to power after two years said they will construct real people’s capital with required buildings and roads without collecting excess farmlands.

YSRC president says he will soon buy house in capital city
The YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy said he  will soon purchase a house in new capital Amaravati. The Opposition leader said this during his tour to Amaravati villages on Thursday. He ridiculed Mr Naidu for living in rented premises and said he will live in his own home by purchasing a house.

Addressing a public gathering at Nidamar-ru, Lingayapalem and other areas of Amaravati Capital Region, he objected to the police restrictions on him to meet the public of Amaravati. He said the YSRC will fight on the problems and issues of the Amaravati public and announced that soon he will start residing in Amaravati.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy lamented that Mr Naidu has put restriction to build multiple floors and complexes in the returnable plots of the farmers but was giving permission to his well-wishers and coterie. He also alleged that Mr Naidu was doing real estate business in the name of Amaravati development, hence, he has put the lands of farmers in the restricted zones.

“The CM is bringing tears in the eyes of Amaravati Capital Region farmers but I will change the condition after coming to power by doing justice to them”.
He asked the farmers to save their lands for the next two years and added that after winning elections he will protect their fields.

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur

