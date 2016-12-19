Will continue to oppose featuring Pak actors in Indian movies: MNS

Mumbai: Even as theatre owners in Pakistan have decided to lift the self-imposed suspension on Indian movies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday said its opposition to featuring Pakistani actors in the films made in India will continue.

"Though Pakistan resume screening of Indian cinema, our stand will remain unchanged, until Pak stops attacks on Indian lands," Ameya Khopkar, who heads the cinema wing of the MNS, said in a tweet on Monday.

Cinemas in Pakistan will start screening Indian movies from Monday as film exhibitors and cinema owners lifted the two-month self-imposed suspension on their screening that was put in place amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Uri terror attack.

Following the Uri terror attack in September, the MNS Chitrapat Sena had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistani artistes to leave the country and had even threatened physical violence against them and anyone who cast them in their productions.

The row had erupted ahead of the release of filmmaker Karan Johar's movie, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", which featured Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Although the film was set to hit the screens on October 28, the MNS had threatened that it would not allow the release of any movie.

However, decks were cleared for the film after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mediated a dialogue between the filmmakers and Raj Thackeray. The controversy-hit film was finally released as per its schedule without any hiccups.

Before the truce was clinched, the producers had to give some assurances such as that they would not work with Pakistani artistes and technicians in their future projects, given the people's sentiments in the wake of Uri terror strikes.

On December 11, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan had met Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence here. The meeting assumed significance as Khan's upcoming film "Raees", which features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, is scheduled for a release next month.