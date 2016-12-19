Nation, Current Affairs

Will continue to oppose featuring Pak actors in Indian movies: MNS

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2016, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 4:43 pm IST
The announcement follows Pakistani theatre owners’ decision to resume screenings of Indian movies after a self-imposed ban of two months.
File Photo of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
 File Photo of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Even as theatre owners in Pakistan have decided to lift the self-imposed suspension on Indian movies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday said its opposition to featuring Pakistani actors in the films made in India will continue.

"Though Pakistan resume screening of Indian cinema, our stand will remain unchanged, until Pak stops attacks on Indian lands," Ameya Khopkar, who heads the cinema wing of the MNS, said in a tweet on Monday.

Cinemas in Pakistan will start screening Indian movies from Monday as film exhibitors and cinema owners lifted the two-month self-imposed suspension on their screening that was put in place amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Uri terror attack.

Following the Uri terror attack in September, the MNS Chitrapat Sena had issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistani artistes to leave the country and had even threatened physical violence against them and anyone who cast them in their productions.

The row had erupted ahead of the release of filmmaker Karan Johar's movie, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", which featured Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Although the film was set to hit the screens on October 28, the MNS had threatened that it would not allow the release of any movie.

However, decks were cleared for the film after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mediated a dialogue between the filmmakers and Raj Thackeray. The controversy-hit film was finally released as per its schedule without any hiccups.

Before the truce was clinched, the producers had to give some assurances such as that they would not work with Pakistani artistes and technicians in their future projects, given the people's sentiments in the wake of Uri terror strikes.

On December 11, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan had met Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence here. The meeting assumed significance as Khan's upcoming film "Raees", which features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, is scheduled for a release next month.

Tags: mns, pakistani artists
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Best knock I’ve played in my life, says Karun Nair
 

Varun-Sidharth-Arjun set to rock 2017 with double roles, Ranveer to join in?

The young brigade of Bollywood seem to be returning to the favourite trend of the 80's and 90's.
 

Huge 'dead zone' found in Bay of Bengal

Representational Image. (Photo: Twitter | @DianeN56)
 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
 

Aamir makes Himalayan blunder, calls Shabana Azmi Javed Akhtar’s daughter!

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam to offer 0.75% more rebate on digital purchase of fuel

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

We have irrefutable evidence of Azhar's role in Pathankot attack: NIA

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: PTI)

Curbs on deposits of old currency meant to prevent misuse: MoS Finance

Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes which have been discontinued as a step to curb black money. (Photo: PTI)

Debate funding to political parties in Parliament, stop corrupt practices: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Parivartan rally in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Shiv Sena fumes at Fadnavis's take on development vision

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham