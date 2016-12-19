Old notes worth over Rs 5000 can be deposited only once till Dec 30: Fin Min

However, the Ministry also announced that there is no limit on quantity or value of specified bank notes tendered for payment and deposit under PMKGY. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Monday announced that people would now be allowed to deposit an amount exceeding Rs 5,000 into bank only once per account, until December 30, 2016.

Furthermore, the Ministry announced that deposit of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes of an amount exceeding Rs 5000 can be made only once during this period.

As of now, people can deposit their old notes into banks until December 30. However, with this order, such deposits can be made only once if they are in excess of Rs 5000.

However, the Ministry also announced that there is no limit on quantity or value of specified bank notes tendered for payment and deposit under the taxation and investment regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY)

The Centre had on November 8 demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000, thus taking 86 per cent of the currency out of circulation in the country.