 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair brought up his maiden test ton in Chennai. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: Nair, Ashiwn push India past 500
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Old notes worth over Rs 5000 can be deposited only once till Dec 30: Fin Min

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 19, 2016, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 12:53 pm IST
The Centre had on November 8 demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000, taking 86% of the currency out of circulation.
However, the Ministry also announced that there is no limit on quantity or value of specified bank notes tendered for payment and deposit under PMKGY. (Photo: File)
 However, the Ministry also announced that there is no limit on quantity or value of specified bank notes tendered for payment and deposit under PMKGY. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Monday announced that people would now be allowed to deposit an amount exceeding Rs 5,000 into bank only once per account, until December 30, 2016.

Furthermore, the Ministry announced that deposit of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes of an amount exceeding Rs 5000 can be made only once during this period.

As of now, people can deposit their old notes into banks until December 30. However, with this order, such deposits can be made only once if they are in excess of Rs 5000.

However, the Ministry also announced that there is no limit on quantity or value of specified bank notes tendered for payment and deposit under the taxation and investment regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY)

The Centre had on November 8 demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000, thus taking 86 per cent of the currency out of circulation in the country.

Tags: finance ministry, demonetisation, rs 500 notes, rs 1000 notes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Old Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes are no longer legal tender.

Demonetisation: SC refuses to extend use of old Rs 500 notes

Refers petitions to five-judge Constitution bench by framing 9 questions for adjudication.
16 Dec 2016 11:30 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gadgets that ruled before smartphones wiped them out

Here are a few gadgets that lost its relevance due to smartphones
 

Jolly LLB 2: A fine blend of contrasting emotions executed with utmost brilliance

Stills from the trailer.
 

Watch: Aamir raps, dances like never before in his version of Dangal’s Dhaakad

Screengrabs from the video.
 

You'll be stunned to know which musician outsold Beyonce and Drake this year

Meanwhile Drake was the top selling artist on iTunes (Photo: Pixabay/AFP)
 

Hoax alert! 'Reliance buys WhatsApp' scam message on the move again

Scam messages often scare the user, making him panic and spread the fake message to his friends.
 

New Google Maps review: have a 'Shubh yatra!'

The combo of GPS and Google Maps on Android smartphones, is a powerful tool, that makes travelling enjoyable if you are both footloose and fancy free.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: 11 RSS activists get double life term for DYFI activist's murder

Out of the total 16 accused in this case, one died in 2008 and another was acquitted by the court on Friday while one is still absconding. (Photo: File)

597 dead of grief after Jaya's death, families to get compensation: AIADMK

Earlier, the party had also announced Rs 50,000 for a party functionary who allegedly attempted self-immolation and a similar amount to another person who cut his finger off. (Photo: File)

Pampore attack: Martyred gunner Saurabh Farate cremated

Three soldiers including Saurabh were killed in a militant attack on an army convoy at Pampore. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Azhar trained, motivated Pathankot terrorists for war against India: NIA

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

In the land where national anthem was born, TMC MLAs don't stand up: BJP

This not the first incident when a politician came under the radar for talking over phone during national anthem. (Photo: DC file)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham