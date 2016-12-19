Nation, Current Affairs

M Karunanidhi likely to be discharged by Wednesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2016, 6:34 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 6:43 am IST
Mr Karunanidhi, 92, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night for optimisation of breathing due to throat and lung infection.
DMK chief M Karunanidhi
Chennai: DMK President M Karunanidhi, who underwent tracheostomy procedure on Friday after he complained of breathing difficulty, is recovering well and is likely to be discharged from Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday.

Mr Karunanidhi, 92, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night for optimisation of breathing due to throat and lung infection and underwent tracheostomy procedure on Friday. After the procedure, his condition has been improving, doctors at the Kauvery Hospital said.

The doctors said the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister watched news on television on Sunday evening and was following developments in the country. On Friday, he had watched Rajinikanth-starrer Baatsha movie on a laptop.
 “His condition is improving and he is likely to be discharged by Wednesday. All his vital parameters are fine,” a doctor said.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar had visited the hospital to inquire about Karunanidhi’s health on Saturday.

Tags: m karunanidhi, kauvery hospital
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

