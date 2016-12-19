 LIVE !  :  161-run stand between KL Rahul and Karun Nair put India in a commanding position. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: India cross 400-run mark in Chennai
 
Kerala: 5 arrested for ragging, damaging kidneys of Dalit student

Published Dec 19, 2016
9 students of the college had ragged 8 of their juniors including Avinash on December 2, and then went missing.
 Avinash at Mother Hospital in Thrissur. (Photo: File)

Thrissur: 5 senior students of Nattakam government polytechnic college in Thrissur have been arrested for stripping and force-feeding liquor to a first-year Dalit student, who subsequently was hospitalized with damaged kidneys.

9 students of the college had ragged 8 of their juniors including Avinash on December 2, and then went missing.

Avinash has undergone four rounds of dialysis and is now doing fine, said doctors according to a report.

The father of the ragging victim has filed a complaint with the police alleging that his son was physically and mentally harassed. Sivadasan of Irinjalakuda, who filed the complaint with K.G. Simon, Kottayam district police chief in- charge, on Friday said that the gang had undressed his son, a first-year student, and made him take push-ups on December 2.

The accused forcibly fed the boy with liquor mixed with some substances.  When Avinash came home, he was admitted to the Mother Hospital, Thrissur, with kidney complaints. The college authorities had failed to take any action against the guilty. Sivadasan urged the police to arraign the accused under the Kerala prohibition of  ragging Act 1998 and SC/ST atrocities Act. The complaint was also forwarded to the Chingavanam sub- inspector of police.

Both the  kidneys of Avinash were damaged due to excessive physical activity creating myoglobin protein in the blood, which is  filtered by the kidneys. He was then put on dialysis.  “If the amount of this protein is too high that will adversely affect the kidneys.  Avinash is put on haemodialysis and he will recover within three weeks,” he said.

