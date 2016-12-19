Debate funding to political parties in Parliament, stop corrupt practices: PM

Kanpur: Addressing the issue of donations to political parties at a ‘Parivartan rally’ in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is the responsibility of parties to set examples of non-corrupt practices.

Once again endorsing simultaneous elections in different states, Modi appealed to the Election Commission to start a dialogue on the issue.

“Due to continuous elections, much time is wasted which can be used in development activities. I urge the EC to start a dialogue on this,” the Prime Minister said in Kanpur.

“I said in the all party meet held before the winter session that we must have discussion on donations given to political parties and holding of elections,” Modi said.

“I requested in the all party meet that discussion on how political parties get funds should take place in the Parliament,” he added.

Attacking the Opposition on demonetisation, he said that while the government wanted to put an end to black money, the Opposition wanted to stop Parliament from functioning.

For the first time in the history of India, some parliamentarians are creating ruckus in Parliament to help the corrupt, Modi claimed.

Even those who run municipalities behave in a more civilised manner, he claimed.

Providing a unique rationale for Rs 100 notes, the PM asserted that their value had increased after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

“When there was a Rs 1000 note, nobody cared for Rs 500 and Rs 100. Now the value of Rs 100 is being seen,” he asserted.

Attacking the Congress for its opposition to digital economy, Modi said it is the grand old party which praises Rajiv Gandhi for bringing computerization to India.

“When I ask people to use mobile phones for banking, Congress asks who owns mobile phones? How much will they lie?,” Modi asked.

“Now, we are using technology to track those who have stashed black money. We are vigilant and raids are being conducted country wide,” the PM asserted.

The Prime Minister said that the government would fight against those who bribe bank officials to convert large sums of demonetised notes.

At the rally, Modi also announced that shopkeepers who use debit or credit cards to receive payments will also get monetary rewards through a lucky draw scheme.

“History will not remember the PM who brought about this revolutionary change in eradicating corruption. It will remember the people who waged a war against black money,” Modi further asserted.

The Prime Minister did not spare the ruling Samajwadi Party in UP either, claiming that 'goondaism' was rampant in the state. He alleged that the SP government supports the corrupt, and called on the people to change the government in the coming elections.