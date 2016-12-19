 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair brings up his double ton as India punish England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: Double ton for Karun Nair, India in command
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Debate funding to political parties in Parliament, stop corrupt practices: PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 19, 2016, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 2:53 pm IST
The PM, speaking at a rally in UP, also said that he would take up the fight against those who bribe bank officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Parivartan rally in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Parivartan rally in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Kanpur: Addressing the issue of donations to political parties at a ‘Parivartan rally’ in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is the responsibility of parties to set examples of non-corrupt practices.

Once again endorsing simultaneous elections in different states, Modi appealed to the Election Commission to start a dialogue on the issue.

“Due to continuous elections, much time is wasted which can be used in development activities. I urge the EC to start a dialogue on this,” the Prime Minister said in Kanpur.

“I said in the all party meet held before the winter session that we must have discussion on donations given to political parties and holding of elections,” Modi said.

“I requested in the all party meet that discussion on how political parties get funds should take place in the Parliament,” he added.

Attacking the Opposition on demonetisation, he said that while the government wanted to put an end to black money, the Opposition wanted to stop Parliament from functioning.

For the first time in the history of India, some parliamentarians are creating ruckus in Parliament to help the corrupt, Modi claimed.

Even those who run municipalities behave in a more civilised manner, he claimed.

Providing a unique rationale for Rs 100 notes, the PM asserted that their value had increased after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

“When there was a Rs 1000 note, nobody cared for Rs 500 and Rs 100. Now the value of Rs 100 is being seen,” he asserted.

Attacking the Congress for its opposition to digital economy, Modi said it is the grand old party which praises Rajiv Gandhi for bringing computerization to India.

“When I ask people to use mobile phones for banking, Congress asks who owns mobile phones? How much will they lie?,” Modi asked.

“Now, we are using technology to track those who have stashed black money. We are vigilant and raids are being conducted country wide,” the PM asserted.

The Prime Minister said that the government would fight against those who bribe bank officials to convert large sums of demonetised notes.

At the rally, Modi also announced that shopkeepers who use debit or credit cards to receive payments will also get monetary rewards through a lucky draw scheme.

“History will not remember the PM who brought about this revolutionary change in eradicating corruption. It will remember the people who waged a war against black money,” Modi further asserted.

The Prime Minister did not spare the ruling Samajwadi Party in UP either, claiming that 'goondaism' was rampant in the state. He alleged that the SP government supports the corrupt, and called on the people to change the government in the coming elections.

Tags: parivartan rally, uttar pradesh, narendra modi, political funding, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Election Commission of India (Photo: PTI)

Ban anonymous donation of above Rs 2,000 to political parties, says EC

There is also no constitutional or statutory prohibition on receipt of anonymous donations by political parties.
19 Dec 2016 1:43 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah at the BJP National Council Meeting in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

‘It’s time for consultations on reforms’: Modi pitches for simultaneous polls

‘People of many political parties tell me that something should be done about electoral reforms,’ Modi said.
25 Sep 2016 6:28 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
People have either been recreating the image of him shaking the President's hand in hilarious positions and through Photoshop (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter goes berserk over Cameroon sports minister's handshake
Popular website, Pinterest, which acts as virtual pin board for people wanting to catalogue creative ideas has released its list of top lifestyle trends for the year 2017. These trends – ranging from food, fashion, and home décor – have been predicted based on current search data.

Pinterest announces top lifestyle trends for 2017
Most traditional Christmas photos of children feature them sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus at some mall. But more and more parents are getting special Christmas-themed photo portraits of their kids and the results are simply heart-warming!

Adorable babies who are perfectly dressed for Christmas
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
 

Aamir makes Himalayan blunder, calls Shabana Azmi Javed Akhtar’s daughter!

Aamir Khan
 

Miss Puerto Rico lands Miss World 2016 crown

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle was crowned Miss World 2016 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on December 18, 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 

Aamir Khan is a self-proclaimed sex therapist!

Karan Johar and Aamir Khan. In the last season, Aamir had shared the couch with his wife Kiran Rao and this time his 'Dangal' daughters Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh had kept him company.
 

‘He groped my breasts; I started shivering’: Sonam reveals she was molested at 14

The actress had delivered a critically acclaimed perforamance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shiv Sena fumes at Fadnavis's take on development vision

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Think of national security first, BJP tells Cong on army chief appointment

The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the India Army. (Photo: PTI)

Old notes worth over Rs 5000 can be deposited only once till Dec 30: RBI

However, the Ministry also announced that there is no limit on quantity or value of specified bank notes tendered for payment and deposit under PMKGY. (Photo: File)

Kerala: 11 RSS activists get double life term for DYFI activist's murder

Out of the total 16 accused in this case, one died in 2008 and another was acquitted by the court on Friday while one is still absconding. (Photo: File)

597 die of grief after Jaya's death, families to get compensation: AIADMK

Earlier, the party had also announced Rs 50,000 for a party functionary who allegedly attempted self-immolation and a similar amount to another person who cut his finger off. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham