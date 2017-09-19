HC asks Tamil Nadu govt for steps taken to check anti-NEET protests

Members of the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) protest against the Centre following the death of S. Anitha, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Photo: PTI | File)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the state government what steps it has taken to check the anti-NEET protests and whether any organisation was instigating the students.

Justice N Kirubakaran, who was hearing a petition filed by a student after the suicide by 17-year-old NEET aspirant Anitha, posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

He directed the government to clarify how many protests have been carried out against the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and whether any cases have been registered so far in this regard.

The court also wanted to know whether any organisation was responsible for instigating the students to protest against NEET.

It also asked why the government was not sensitising the students about the recent directions of the Supreme Court in the matter and whether proper counselling was being conducted for students to appear for the NEET exam.

The judge had on August 24 directed the government to provide counselling to the students, who failed in the NEET for admission in the MBBS course and also to their parents.

The directions came a day after the Supreme Court asked the Tamil Nadu government to apprise it about the steps taken to control the protests over NEET examination which had intensified after the suicide of the Dalit medical aspirant.

The top court had on September 8 asked the state to prevent any agitation over NEET issue which had intensified after the suicide of Anitha.

It had also directed the government to prosecute anyone indulging in any activity that created a law and order problem and stalled normal life in the state.

Anitha had allegedly committed suicide on September 1, a week after the top court had ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the NEET exam.

The apex court had said that every citizen had a fundamental right to peacefully protest and demonstrate, but they cannot cause a situation that resulted in violence and paralysed the law and order situation.

The suicide of the girl had led to widespread protests in Tamil Nadu with many protesters being detained. The petitioner had also sought a judicial inquiry into the suicide.